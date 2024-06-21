“Arsenal Fan Bias, Shut Up”: KSI Criticizes Harry Kane and England’s Euro 2024 Squad, Faces Backlash

The Euro 2024 tournament is underway and heavy favorites England have not had the best start to the tournament. This has left many of the England fans frustrated, chief among them YouTuber KSI. But as fate would have it, English fans hated his opinion more than they hated their team’s performance.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to point out the main problem behind the bad start for England; however fans did not agree with him and so the trolling began.

England won the first game 1-0 against Serbia thanks to a goal by Jude Bellingham in the 13th minute of the game. In the second game against Denmark, the Three Lions took the lead in the 18th minute thanks to Harry Kane.

The Danes then secured an equalizer in the 34th minute thanks to Hjulmand. The game ended 1-1.

Following their draw, KSI took to Twitter to say,

“England will never win a trophy if Kane continues to start. Don’t hate the guy, he just makes England terrible.”

This, to be fair, is an objectively terrible opinion. What ticked off fans even more is that KSI is an Arsenal fan, and Harry Kane used to play for their North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Needless to say, fans did not agree with KSI and trolled him brutally for being biased.

One fan said, “Problem is Southgate, not Kane. Stop waffling man.”

Another fan added, “‘ksi’ speaking about football”



“0 ball knowledge”– commented a fan bashing the 31-year-old.

“Arsenal fan bias, shut up”– commented another fan trolling KSI.

Another fan said, “Please stop giving your opinions on football.”

Of course, it is unrealistic to expect that KSI will stop voicing his opinions; almost as unrealistic as the chants of ‘Football’s coming home’. So, where does this leave KSI?

What is next for KSI?

YouTuber turned boxer KSI is one of the chief catalysts for the influx of social media stars into the world of combat sports. Following his loss to Tomy Fury, KSI had announced that he would be stepping away from the sport as his ‘unjust’ loss had left him heartbroken.

However, it appears as though he was not completely done with the sport and had offered Jake Paul his name when Mike Tyson had to tap out of the mega fight due to illness.

Unfortunately, as has been the case for many years now, the two men would not agree to a deal and ultimately, Paul went ahead with Mike Perry.