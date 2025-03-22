“Acts Like a Roadman”: Dillon Danis Fires Back at KSI’s Threat After Hinting at Revealing His Girlfriend

During the entire build-up to their fight, all we have heard from KSI are taunts aimed at Dillon Danis, asking him not to pull out of their fight. The pair were scheduled to fight last year, but the American had to reschedule due to an injury. But as fate would have it, ‘The Nightmare’ himself has now had to postpone their fight due to apparent illness.

Seeing the pullout as an opportunity to rile up KSi, Danis stirred the pot with a single tweet that read, “KSI girlfriend reveal?” — clearly a move designed to get under the Brit’s skin. It should be noted that the indemnity of KSI’s supposed partner has been a topic of great interest for his fandom.

So Danis trying to bring it up seemed to touch a nerve.

KSI, who’s mostly stayed away from the online trash talk this time around, finally clapped back, “If you want a number on your head, go ahead.” But Danis wasn’t having it. He immediately fired back, calling out KSI’s supposed tough-guy persona by saying, “KSI went to private school and acts like a roadman. Chill out gangster, you got famous playing FIFA.”

But the insults didn’t end there. Danis kept the punches coming, tweeting, “Worry about beating the common cold first, p*ssy boy. You’re not gonna do sh*t.”

Although the fight hasn’t even taken place yet, the fans are getting thoroughly entertained with this trash-talking.

Meanwhile, the insults kept on rolling. Danis then reminded ‘The Nightmare’ how he prides himself on never pulling out of fights, bringing up old tweets.

Danis blames KSI for ‘pulling out’ of their fight

Danis replied to a tweet from 2023 where ‘The Nightmare’ said, “You’re right, I don’t pull out of fights“, taunting the Brit, saying it ‘aged well.’ KSI was quick to respond to the accusations, saying he hadn’t pulled out of the fight, “I haven’t pulled out you cretin. It’s postponed. Your punishment is just getting delayed.”

Although ‘JJ’ seems to think the fight is still on, Danis does not seem too convinced. The American claims that big fights like the one they were supposed to be involved in, don’t get the luxury of being rescheduled.

“Olajide, you pulled out. Ended the whole event. Little league baseball games get postponed, not multi-million dollar fight cards.”, he said.

However, it should be noted that big fights do get postponed all the time. Mike Tyson and Jake Paul were initially supposed to fight in July 2024. But Tyson had some serious health issues to deal with first, so the pair had to wait till November to duke it out.

So, perhaps, Danis still has a chance to put his hands on KSI. However, should KSI pull off an Angstrom Levy and escaped one more time, nobody would be surprised.