Dillon Danis Faces ‘Another Lawsuit’ Threat After Taking a Shot at Jake Paul’s Fiancee, Just Like He Did With Logan

Never far from controversy, outspoken grappler, Dillon Danis may have landed himself in legal trouble once more ahead of his combat sports return.

Danis, a former Bellator MMA prospect, is set for his MMA return this summer. Booking a debut fight with the GFL (Global Fight League), Danis is to take on ex-UFC star, Tony Ferguson. The Jersey Jiu-Jitsu ace was supposed to make his scheduled return this month but that has now hit the skids.

Booked to headline a MisFits boxing event at the end of March, Danis ripped into arch-rival, KSI for pulling out. Postponing their pairing to a later date, KSI claimed he would “put a number” on Danis’ head, after he threatened to reveal the identity of the YouTuber’s girlfriend.

Already involved in a public court feud with supermodel Nina Agdal and fiancee Logan Paul – after mocking the model’s prior relationship history, Danis seems to have fallen into a habit.

Earlier this year, Logan’s younger brother, Jake Paul announced his engagement to Jutta Leerdam.

Engaged to my baby best friend pic.twitter.com/ynorhXQ7Tp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 22, 2025

And in another tasteless comment, Danis shared a picture of Leerdam smooching with Dutch speed skater, Koen Verweij, in an attempt to embarrass Jake. After claiming Leerdam was “everyone’s baby” rather than just Paul, Danis got severely criticized for the highly derogatory and sexist remark.

And with the KSI incident, it would appear when things don’t go this way, Danis attacks the women in his nemesis’ lives.

A host of fans have now decided to warn him. “Are you going to get another lawsuit Dillon?” A user on X wrote overnight. Others are questioning if they’re experiencing deja vu. “Oh no here we go again…”, another user further wrote on Twitter.

Are you going to get another lawsuit Dillon? — Peyton Henderson (@peytwalk) March 22, 2025

One would assume Danis would have learned his lesson since the Agdal incident had him widespread public condemnation.

Agdal’s restraining order and Danis’s failure to pay lawyers

Tastelessly pulled into Danis’ rivalry with her fiancee, Logan – Danish model, Agdal actually obtained a temporary restraining order against the former SBG trainee. But that’s not the end of their bitter feud, to boot.

In September 2023, Agdal took legal proceedings against Danis – who claimed Logan funded her venture, following his ruthless sharing of images of her with past boyfriends on social media. The following year, a legal team representing Danis filed a motion to withdraw.

However, toward the end of the year, Danis was accused by Agdal’s legal council of “very likely” deciding to destroy his mobile device in a bid to conceal evidence.

“We write to apprise the Court that an independent forensic specialist conducted an initial inspection of Defendant Dillon Danis’s dead cellular phone. And determined it is very likely its condition is the result of an intentional effort to render it inoperable and, thus, destroy electronically stored information (ESI) central to this case,” Agdal’s attorneys wrote in a letter addressed to Judge Michael Hammer.

This was followed by Danis’ lawyers electing to withdraw their legal representation of Danis. They Attorneys claimed the former Bellator fighter had failed to successfully pay “monthly invoices” from the firm.