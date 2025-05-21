‘Fight KSI’: Former Boxing Champ Accuses Jake Paul of Chickening Out on Tough Showdowns He Could Actually Lose

May 14, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Jake Paul speaks at press conference in anticipation of his fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at Avalon Hollywood Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Throughout his boxing career, Jake Paul has been criticized for his choice of opponents. It was different when he was stepping into the ring as an influencer boxer, but since he’s claimed world title aspirations, expectations have been built up.

Paul is not new to the sport. But having made his pro boxing debut in 2020, he is yet to fight a serious contender, instead opting for gimmicky fights against 58-year-old veterans like Mike Tyson.

Despite being challenged by the likes of IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois in the aftermath of the Tyson fight, Jake will be taking on a 39-year-old Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. for his next bout — a boxer way past his prime.

This is precisely why Tony Bellew called out ‘The Problem Child’ during an interview with Card Player.

“Jake Paul ain’t making matches to lose. Whoever Jake Paul’s fighting, he’s going to beat. There’s a reason why he doesn’t want to go anywhere near Carl Froch. There’s a reason why he isn’t facing Tommy Fury,” Bellew commented.

Tony Bellew brought an old man to challenge Jake Paul at the Mike Tyson press conference and immediately got kicked out pic.twitter.com/68sGxFM9UA — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) November 14, 2024

He then revealed who he wants Jake to fight next, “I’d like to see him fight JJ, KSI. I think KSI has so much ability athletically as a specimen. If he’s taught correctly. I think he’ll be the best at the MisFits bunch.”

However, despite calling ‘The Problem Child‘ out for not fighting anyone of consequence, Bellew is not one to bring anyone down. He does see some positives from the YouTubers’ switch to boxing.

Bellew lauds Jake for improving

One can sat what they may about Paul, but for all his faults, he has been at the forefront of the revival of boxing, putting up impressive PPV numbers in fights such as the Tyson fight, as well as the fight against Tommy Fury.

Not just that, he has also enabled fighters like Amanda Serrano and others to earn significantly higher purses through MVP Promotions, his own company. So even Bellew couldn’t help but sing his praises in the same interview.

‘He wouldn’t & he couldn’t because I would take his chin off his face.’ Jake Paul best not mess with Tony Bellew pic.twitter.com/gg6sK8lqKU — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 6, 2022

“But listen, I do think he’s improving, I do think he’s getting better. There’s no point in lying and putting the kid down. He’s getting better. I’ll say he does put the odd rounds in. I just think it’s all about matchmaking to these guys.” Bellew said, praising the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Since his foray into boxing with an exhibition fight against Deji Olatunji in 2018, Jake has improved significantly. So much so that he could very well pose a real challenge to career-pugilists.

However, unless he seeks out challenging opponents and secures wins against top contenders, the allegations of ducking and cherry picking are unlikely to go away.