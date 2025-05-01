Ryan Garcia vs. Rolly Romero Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘KingRy’ and Rolando Revealed for the Mega Showdown

As a potential setup for a blockbuster rematch with Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia is stepping into the ring with the ever-entertaining Rolly Romero. The lead-up to the fight has been classic boxing chaos—trash talk, face-offs, and enough drama to fill an entire press tour.

But once the final bell rings, only a couple of things really matter: who gets their hand raised and how much each fighter cashes in. So, without further ado, let’s break down just how much is on the line for “KingRy” and Rolando come fight night.

Garcia isn’t just stepping into the ring for a big paycheck—he’s fighting to reclaim his legacy. After the doping scandal rocked his image, this bout feels like a make-or-break moment.

A strong, convincing win could be the reset he needs to start climbing back toward the top of the welterweight division and finally silence the doubters.

For Romero, this fight is a massive opportunity. After dropping his WBA Super Lightweight World Championship to Isaac Cruz, he’s looking for a way back into the spotlight. And what better way than sharing the ring with a name like Garcia?

With all eyes on this matchup, Romero has the perfect stage to remind the boxing world what he’s capable of and get back in the mix for another title shot.

While nothing official has been confirmed yet, estimates based on past fights give us a pretty good idea of what the paychecks look like for Garcia vs. Romero.

For Garcia, the numbers are huge—as expected. He’s reportedly set to make around $20 million for this fight, thanks to his star power, sponsorship deals, and a big slice of the pay-per-view pie. Just for comparison, he raked in around $50 million from the Devin Haney fight when you include personal bets and endorsements.

As for Romero, this is likely the biggest payday of his career by far. After earning somewhere between $850K and $950K for his bout with Isaac Cruz, stepping into the ring with Garcia has bumped that number up big time.

He’s expected to make between $5 million and $5.5 million this time around—a massive jump and a well-earned reward for someone who’s been grinding through wins and losses to get here.

Elsewhere on the card, Devin Haney is expected to walk away with around $8 million, while his opponent, Jose Ramirez, could be taking home close to $2 million. Over in the title defense between Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr.

Lopez has hinted his payday will be about $1 million, with Barboza likely earning a bit less, around $850,000.

Then you’ve got the newcomers on the card. Levale Whittington is estimated to earn around $10,000 for his debut, and Reito Tsutsumi could be banking about $50,000.

When you add it all up, the total payout for the night might land somewhere near $32.9 million. Not bad for one night of action in the ring!