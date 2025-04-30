Start Time of Ryan Garcia Vs. Rolly Romero In 20+ Countries Including USA, Mexico, UK, and More

Returning to the ring for the first time since his controversial fight against Devin Haney last year, the outspoken Ryan Garcia will tangle with fellow former WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero.

Sharing the ring as part of a massive event in Times Square, New York, the duo will take main event honors. For the night’s co-main event, Garcia’s arch-enemy, Devin Haney, also returns in a welterweight setting. Set to take on Jose Ramirez, it’s widely believed that if both Garcia and Haney prevail, a rematch between the heated duo will be booked next.

But that’s not all. As part of a massive three-fight showing, the WBO super lightweight crown is also up for grabs in ‘The Big Apple’. Set to defend his crown, Teofimo Lopez welcomes the challenge of Arnold Barboza Jr.

The main event: Garcia vs. Romero

Attempting to return to winning ways this weekend, Garcia’s most recent venture to the ring is much different than Romero’s, however.

Fighting the aforementioned, Haney last April, Garcia would prevail with a major upset win. But controversy arose soon thereafter. After missing weight for the title clash, Garcia tested positive for the banned substance, Ostarine. As a result, he was fined $1.1 million and subjected to a year-long suspension from boxing.

Ryan Garcia and Rolly Romero go in on Devin Haney and Bill Haney. Garcia: “Devin Haney is a weirdo, and his dad’s even a bigger weirdo. That’s Little Weirdo and Big Weirdo.” Rolly: “I hope you beat the sh*t out of him again, even worse than the first time.” pic.twitter.com/bh3YCVWHyi — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) April 28, 2025

For Romero, the former WBA super lightweight kingpin rebounded following his title loss to Isaac Cruz back in March of last year. Featuring twice in the annum, the ‘Sin City’ pugilist beat Manuel Jaimes in a decision win last September.

The co-main event: Haney vs. Ramirez

Becoming WBC champion in a recess amid his ‘No Contest’ with Garcia last year, Haney returns for the first time since the controversial pairing. Having drawn the 32-year-old, Ramirez, Haney will look to inflict more misery, following a prior loss to fellow card feature, Barboza Jr.

Seeing his unbeaten professional record reinstated, courtesy of Garcia’s doping conviction, Haney has now won 31 fights on the trot. During that run, he took out the likes of Regis Prograis, Vasily Lomachenko, and Georges Kambosos Jr. among others.

Here’s how Devin Haney and Jose Ramirez match up heading into their fight this Friday. pic.twitter.com/VQ1MxmHL9L — Mo Boxing No Problem (@MoBoxingNP) April 29, 2025

On the other hand, as a 29-2 boxer himself, Ramirez’s three-fight winning spree against Rances Barthelemy, Richard Commey, and Jose Pedraza was snapped with his defeat to Barboza Jr last year.

Both these fights and more will be aired across the globe. So you must ensure to get the time zones correct.

Start times for Garcia vs. Romero

USA:

PPV Start time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Main Event ring walks: 8:00 p.m. CT

Canada:

PPV Start times: 6:00 p.m. ET

Main Event ring walks: 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico:

PPV Start times: 4:00 p.m. MT

Main Event ring walks: 7:00 p.m. MT

Brazil:

PPV Start times: 7:00 p.m. BRT

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 p.m. BRT

Argentina:

PPV Start times: 7:00 p.m. ART

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 p.m. ART

UK:

PPV Start times: 11:00 p.m. BST

Main Event ring walks: 2:00 a.m. BST (May 3)

Ireland:

PPV Start times: 11:00 p.m. IST

Main Event ring walks: 2:00 a.m. IST (May 3)

Spain:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Italy:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

France:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Russia:

PPV Start times: 1:00 a.m. MSK (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 4:00 a.m. MSK (May 3)

Ukraine:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. EEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. EEST (May 3)

China:

PPV Start times: 6:00 a.m. CST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 9:00 a.m. CST (May 3)

Japan:

PPV Start times: 7:00 a.m. JST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 a.m. JST (May 3)

South Korea:

PPV Start times: 7:00 a.m. KST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 a.m. KST (May 3)

India:

PPV Start times: 3:30 a.m. IST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 6:30 a.m. IST (May 3)

UAE:

PPV Start times: 5:00 a.m. GST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 8:00 a.m. GST (May 3)

Saudi Arabia:

PPV Start times: 4:00 a.m. AST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 7:00 a.m. AST (May 3)

South Africa:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. SAST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. SAST (May 3)

Australia:

PPV Start times: 8:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 11:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

New Zealand:

PPV Start times: 11:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 1:00 p.m. NZST (May 3)

Where to watch Garcia vs. Romero

Returning to the East Coast for action, a host of time zones will need all the information on timing, as well as broadcast details. Leave that to us, though, to cover for you.

Taking place on Friday, May 2, the event can be purchased via DAZN pay-per-view at a price of $59.99.