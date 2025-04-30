mobile app bar

Start Time of Ryan Garcia Vs. Rolly Romero In 20+ Countries Including USA, Mexico, UK, and More

Ross Markey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Ryan Garcia (L), Rolly Ramirez (R)

Ryan Garcia (L), Rolly Ramirez (R)

Credit: Instagram

Returning to the ring for the first time since his controversial fight against Devin Haney last year, the outspoken Ryan Garcia will tangle with fellow former WBA super lightweight champion Rolly Romero.

Sharing the ring as part of a massive event in Times Square, New York, the duo will take main event honors. For the night’s co-main event, Garcia’s arch-enemy, Devin Haney, also returns in a welterweight setting. Set to take on Jose Ramirez, it’s widely believed that if both Garcia and Haney prevail, a rematch between the heated duo will be booked next.

But that’s not all. As part of a massive three-fight showing, the WBO super lightweight crown is also up for grabs in ‘The Big Apple’. Set to defend his crown, Teofimo Lopez welcomes the challenge of Arnold Barboza Jr.

The main event: Garcia vs. Romero

Attempting to return to winning ways this weekend, Garcia’s most recent venture to the ring is much different than Romero’s, however.

Fighting the aforementioned, Haney last April, Garcia would prevail with a major upset win. But controversy arose soon thereafter. After missing weight for the title clash, Garcia tested positive for the banned substance, Ostarine. As a result, he was fined $1.1 million and subjected to a year-long suspension from boxing.

For Romero, the former WBA super lightweight kingpin rebounded following his title loss to Isaac Cruz back in March of last year. Featuring twice in the annum, the ‘Sin City’ pugilist beat Manuel Jaimes in a decision win last September.

The co-main event: Haney vs. Ramirez

Becoming WBC champion in a recess amid his ‘No Contest’ with Garcia last year, Haney returns for the first time since the controversial pairing. Having drawn the 32-year-old, Ramirez, Haney will look to inflict more misery, following a prior loss to fellow card feature, Barboza Jr.

Seeing his unbeaten professional record reinstated, courtesy of Garcia’s doping conviction, Haney has now won 31 fights on the trot. During that run, he took out the likes of Regis Prograis, Vasily Lomachenko, and Georges Kambosos Jr. among others.

On the other hand, as a 29-2 boxer himself, Ramirez’s three-fight winning spree against Rances Barthelemy, Richard Commey, and Jose Pedraza was snapped with his defeat to Barboza Jr last year.

Both these fights and more will be aired across the globe. So you must ensure to get the time zones correct.

Start times for Garcia vs. Romero

USA: 

PPV Start time: 5:00 p.m. CT

Main Event ring walks: 8:00 p.m. CT

Canada: 

PPV Start times: 6:00 p.m. ET

Main Event ring walks: 9:00 p.m. ET

Mexico:

PPV Start times: 4:00 p.m. MT

Main Event ring walks: 7:00 p.m. MT

Brazil:

PPV Start times: 7:00 p.m. BRT

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 p.m. BRT

Argentina: 

PPV Start times: 7:00 p.m. ART

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 p.m. ART

UK: 

PPV Start times: 11:00 p.m. BST

Main Event ring walks: 2:00 a.m. BST (May 3)

Ireland:

PPV Start times: 11:00 p.m. IST

Main Event ring walks: 2:00 a.m. IST (May 3)

Spain:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Italy: 

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

France:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. CEST (May 3)

Russia:

PPV Start times: 1:00 a.m. MSK (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 4:00 a.m. MSK (May 3)

Ukraine:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. EEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. EEST (May 3)

China:

PPV Start times: 6:00 a.m. CST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 9:00 a.m. CST (May 3)

Japan:

PPV Start times: 7:00 a.m. JST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 a.m. JST (May 3)

South Korea:

PPV Start times: 7:00 a.m. KST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 10:00 a.m. KST (May 3)

India:

PPV Start times: 3:30 a.m. IST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 6:30 a.m. IST (May 3)

UAE: 

PPV Start times: 5:00 a.m. GST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 8:00 a.m. GST (May 3)

Saudi Arabia: 

PPV Start times: 4:00 a.m. AST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 7:00 a.m. AST (May 3)

South Africa:

PPV Start times: 12:00 a.m. SAST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 3:00 a.m. SAST (May 3)

Australia:

PPV Start times: 8:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 11:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

New Zealand:

PPV Start times: 11:00 a.m. AEST (May 3)

Main Event ring walks: 1:00 p.m. NZST (May 3)

Where to watch Garcia vs. Romero

Returning to the East Coast for action, a host of time zones will need all the information on timing, as well as broadcast details. Leave that to us, though, to cover for you.

Taking place on Friday, May 2, the event can be purchased via DAZN pay-per-view at a price of $59.99.

About the author

Ross Markey

Ross Markey

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Ross Markey is a combat sports reporter based out of the Republic of Ireland, boasting more than 9 years experience covering a host of sports including football, boxing, and mixed martial arts. Ross has attended numerous live mixed martial arts events in the past during his tenure in the industry and his coverage of the UFC in particular spans a wide array of topics, reports, and editorials.

Share this article

Don’t miss these