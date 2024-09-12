Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga Purse and Payout: Estimated Million-Dollar Earnings of ‘The Mexican Monster’ and ‘The Chosen One’

December 19, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico: World boxing champion, Saul Alvarez, known as Canelo Alvarez during the Award ceremony for the 2023 National Sports Award and Encouragement to the Delegations at the Pan American and Parapan American Games in Santiago, Chile 2023, in the central courtyard of the National Palace. on December 19, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. Mexico City Mexico – ZUMAe321 20231219_zia_e321_070 Copyright: xCarlosxSantiagox

Mexico’s Canelo Álvarez is returning to the squared circle this Saturday, September 14 to defend his titles against undefeated surging prospect, Edgar Berlanga at the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Vegas. While Canelo earlier this year demanded a bewildering $200 million to fight David Benavidez, this weekend’s boxing extravaganza promises a respectable $35 million!

Yes, according to Marca.com, the super middleweight champion is getting awarded with a whopping purse of $35 million for putting his titles on the line. Even though the exact figures can be confirmed only after a few days, reports suggest that Canelo will also take 80% of the revenue from ticket sales and concessions.

Moreover, considering that his previous bout against Jaime Munguia earned him $35 mil, his earnings for Saturday’s showing will only go upwards.

As for the challenger, 27-year-old Edgar, this will be the toughest test of his professional career given that his total earnings from the 2023 fight against Jason Quigley was around $1 million, one can certainly expect the 27-year-old to earn his biggest payday to date against Canelo.

With that being said, it makes one curious about just how much the Mexican maverick has made from his 65 professional bouts.

Canelo Álvarez net worth

From the tender of 14, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has been boxing, fighting professionally in the ring. And he has constantly outdone himself, earning more and more money as his career has progressed while fighting the best of the best to become the sport’s biggest present-day draw. In fact, the Mexican is widely regarded as being one of the best fighters on the planet pound-for-pound.

Ever since the great Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather retired from the sport with an unblemished 50-0, Canelo has become the face of the sport, and as of now, his net worth is $275 million.

Across his career spanning 65 professional bouts, the Mexican legend has had several million-dollar money fights including a brutal trilogy against the knockout artist and former champion, Gennady Golovkin aka ‘GGG.’

In fact, it was this fight that earned him the biggest payday of his career. According to reports, he took home a staggering $65 million in his trilogy fight against the Kazakh in 2022. While a vast majority of the superstar’s income does come from prize-fighting, he also has many sponsorship deals outside of the ring that keep the money coming in.

Not to mention the fact that he snagged a purse of at least eight figures in each of his last ten fights! If one does the math, one will be astonished to find out that the 34-year-old earned a total of $352 million from just his last 10 fights.

More importantly, unlike low-ranked, upcoming boxers, he is now in a position to dictate the terms and not conform to the promoters’ demands, and to a point where he can say no to Saudi promoters without blinking twice.