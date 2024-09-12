Are Timings for UFC 306 O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili Clashing with Canelo Alvarez vs. Edgar Berlanga?

The UFC and MGM are set on a collision course this weekend, featuring two blockbuster events that got the fandom scratching their heads in confusion. Fortunately or unfortunately, both cards are set on the same day – Saturday, September 14. But do the timings coincide to the extent of fans missing any one of the two?

While the global MMA leader heads to the Sphere for its maiden live event at the venue, MGM’s T-Mobile Arena hosts the return of boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez in a massive title fight.

Well, in all honesty, it does leave fans in a rut… sort off to say. While the UFC main card starts around 10 PM ET in the States with the main event ring walks scheduled around 1 AM the following day, Canelo & Edgar Berlanga are expected to make their way to the ring at approximately 10 PM (CT).

Furthermore, even though UFC President Dana White confirmed that he has no intention of competing with the Mexican superstar, the fight card timings do collide but fortunately it’s not the main events.

The gambling capital will have two blockbusters in similar times but the matchmakers have both the cards together such that, the main events – Sean O’Malley vs Merab Dvalishvil & Canelo vs Berlanga don’t overlap.

Plus ESPN takes the broadcast rights for the MMA premier while DAZN boxing are committed to stream the fight live in their mobile application.

Now with that out of the way, it would do well to go back to be reminded of the time when the UFC struck a deal with the boxing promoters to delay Canelo’s showdown, essentially saving their event.

When Canelo waited backstage due to UFC title fight

Before MMA shot up to fame and popularity, boxing was fight fans go to sport to quench their insatiable thirst for controlled violence. The sweet science not only gave them drama but was also more accessible.

But slowly and steadily through a methodical approach, the UFC rose up the ranks and now fans have come to the point where the MMA front-runner seemingly challenges the likes of Canelo.

And this is not the first time either that the two sports have crossed paths. In fact, in 2019, Canelo was effectively made to delay his walkout against veteran Russian pugilist, Sergey Kovalev, by over an hour to avoid clashing with UFC 244 headlined by Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal. Subsequently, there was a brief of more than one hour for the main event after Ryan Garcia put on a show.

Even pictures emerged of both Canelo and Kovalev dozing off in their respective locker room, waiting for the UFC 244 BMF title fight to conclude, after the UFC struck an agreement with boxing broadcaster DAZN, ensuring that their respective main events didn’t coincide.