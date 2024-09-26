Gervonta Davis Fires Back at Edgar Berlanga Over Ducking Accusations and ‘Chihuahua’ Remarks

In an unlikely tussle, WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis and former super middleweight title contender Edgar Berlanga are having quite a back-and-forth online, with each fighter roughing up the other with verbal jabs. And now, the undefeated lightweight has come out to bash Berlanga over his “Chihuahua” remark by stating the obvious to put the 27-year-old in his place.

In a now-deleted tweet, ‘Tank’ Davis dropped his response, citing that he was a champion at the age of 21-22 and Berlanga, according to him, hasn’t anything significant in his career. Mentioning the same, Davis, along with a sparring clip, wrote,

“I was champ at 21-22..you 23 rn and from the outside looking in you probably not gonna be champ no time soon..kid so busy pointing fingers no realizing he haven’t done sh*t still.”

Gervonta Davis goes off on Berlanga pic.twitter.com/Kg3zXROJgj — THE UFCGUY (@the_ufcguy) September 26, 2024

The two have been beefing for some time now, and Edgar, despite his heavy-handed loss to Canelo Alvarez, hasn’t taken a step back and has fired accusations one after the other at Davis. The 27-year-old belittled the champion earlier, deeming that he was no tank but a “chihuahua” who looked sloppy against Issac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

In response, ‘Tank‘ asked Edgar to focus on himself before he started pointing fingers at everybody else, essentially asking him to do something worthwhile in his career.

Meanwhile, boxing icon Mike Tyson weighed in on his thoughts against the highly sought-after Davis vs Stevenson bout, backing ‘Tank’ to push past the WBC champion.

Tyson favors ‘Tank’ Davis over Shakur

A title unification bout between lightweight powerhouses Davis and Shakur Stevenson is one of the most high-level and high-profile bouts to be made in boxing.

While the two fighters hold the WBA and WBC titles, their styles and personalities make up for an epic showdown. Now, ‘Tank’ Davis is a calculated and stalking power puncher, whereas Shakur is the elite mover and defensive-minded boxer of the two.

In fact, Davis’ ferocity has been previously compared to Mike Tyson’s. Though the Hall of Famer keeps a close eye on his career and considers him one of the pound-for-pound best, he hasn’t yet picked a winner against Stevenson until now.

During an exclusive to “It Is What It Is” podcast, the former undisputed heavyweight champion dropped his verdict, saying,

“Wow, that’s a good fight. I like to go with Tank. Everyone’s gonna go with Tank, but it would be a very interesting fight. Listen, you don’t have to hurt him, you just have to out-score. Shakur takes a good shot, he’s a specialist. That’s why there are some fights that he doesn’t look good in, because he’s so superior. It’s boring watching sometimes, but he knows what he’s doing. He’s hard to beat. To bring out the best in Shakur you gotta pressure him like Tank and we’ll see a great fight. Tank is just a monster right now.”

Laying down his thoughts, Mike mentioned Shakur as an exceptional specialist, but Davis’ pressure style prompted the veteran to pick ‘Tank’ over the WBC champion.