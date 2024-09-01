Benavidez Sr. Backs Edgar Berlanga to Defeat Canelo Alvarez to Break ‘Belt Hostage’ Situation and Create New Opportunities

Its only a couple of weeks for the epic super middleweight Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga showdown on September 14 as the unified super middleweight champion will put his WBC, WBO & WBA titles on the line on Mexican Independence Day. Reflecting on the money fight, Jose Benavidez Sr, father and trainer of David Benavidez explained why he wants Berlanga to end the Canelo-induced hostage situation.

In an interview with Fight Hub TV, he proclaimed t0 cheer for the challenger and said that he wanted Berlanga to beat Canelo so that everybody else in the division got a shot at the title.

Even though he was stripped of the IBF title, Benavidez Sr can peacefully sleep at night if Berlanga beats the brakes of Canelo.

“I feel that Canelo has this belt hostage for a long time, they already took one away but he still has three of them…I’ll be happy if Berlanga can beat him.”

Meanwhile, the young challenger joined UFC veterans, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo on their popular Pound 4 Pound podcast, revealing his game plan for Canelo.

Berlanga vows to teach Canelo Alvarez a lesson

Fight fans have got themselves an interesting proposition this week with the UFC going to the Sphere, hosting its biggest live event, and their favorite boxing superstar, Canelo Alvarez returning to the squared circle for an epic title fight.

He is scheduled to take on WBA’s mandatory challenger, Edgar Berlanga in what will be the biggest fight of the 27-year-old’s career.

‼️ Canelo Alvarez vs Edgar Berlanga first face-off ahead of Sept 14th… [🎥 @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/7DJ5U8SYEC — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) August 5, 2024

The challenger recently discussed his hotly anticipated clash with Alvarez, promising to give the Mexican icon a run for his money. The Puerto Rican boxer, during his appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast mentioned how he plans to leverage his reach advantage to lay out the champ.

Berlanga wants to focus on Canelo’s jab, and control his pace for the entirety of 12 rounds. He also wants to use the jab to control the distance and shoot him off shots to catch the champion like Bivol had done.

Taking notes from the light heavyweight champion, Berlanga is super confident in his abilities and took a vow to punish the champion.

“I’m the bigger guy, I’m longer, I’m stronger. He’s gonna try to look for ways to break my arms down, and I’ve got the power to knock him out. When we land on him, he’s gonna feel something different for sure—I guarantee you, he’s gonna feel something different.”

Here we go! This has the looks for a summer blockbuster. But as confident as Berlanga is, there’s a reason every child knows Canelo’s name. That is a dangerous man, fighting during the Mexican Independence Day weekend with thousands baying for blood and Berlana ripe for the sacrifice!