“Cheating Runs in Bloodline”: Ryan Garcia’s Family Under Fire as Brother Misses Weight by Huge Margin at Diaz vs Masvidal Card

Yet another Garcia is now public enemy numero uno. Suspended boxer Ryan Garcia’s brother Sean has officially missed weight by a whopping 3 lbs ahead of his fight this weekend.  Following the news, fans mercilessly trolled the Garcia family for their lack of discipline.

Ryan Garcia had just been expelled by WBC for his intolerant rant aimed at Black people and Muslims and this was after he had been suspended for a year for testing positive for PEDs for his Devin Haney fight.

And now with brother Sean having missed weight, the internet chimed in and fans just had a lot to say.

Having the Garcia surname really does feel like a heavy burden to bear at the moment.

“Cheating runs in the Garcia bloodline. Whole family bunch of cheats.”

 

Yet another fan called out the entire family, after two brothers found themselves in a spot of trouble,

“Whole family is a joke..”

This fan put more pressure on the younger Garcia brother by saying he could redeem the family’s name by pulling off the upset in his fight,

“Guess it runs in the family. Sean Garcia has a chance to carry his family name in boxing if he can pull off the upset tomorrow.”

Another fan poked fun at ‘KingRy’s’ failed drug test by insinuating that his brother is on the same drug,

“It’s the ostarine brothers”

But even though his brother missed weight for the fight, just as ‘KingRy‘ once did, the young boxer praised his brother for it.

Is KingRy is a bad influence? Probably, right? Like, definitely!

For his fight against Devin Haney, Garcia himself had turned up 3 lbs over the weight limit, and his younger brother has now mimicked the same. So is he a bad influence, with the drugs and the tweets and the PEDs and the suspension?

Well, that’s between the brothers, who seem very close. So much so, that ahead of his fight this weekend, ‘KingRy’ praised his brother for missing weight and wished him well for his fight,

“Good move Sean Kick his ass bro bro I won’t be there but you know I love you”

Intentionally missing weight for a fight is a highly unprofessional move, as it is a way to gain an advantage over his opponent. But the Garcias don’t seem to care.

