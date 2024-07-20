Chupapi Influencer Labeled ‘Annoying’ After Mike Perry Nearly Puts Him to Sleep for Shouting in His Ear

Tiktok star Jay Ferrer, aka @jaykindafunny8, did not think of the consequences when he decided to play a prank on Mike Perry. Perry, who will be taking on Jake Paul this weekend in his second-ever professional boxing bout, seems quite confident of his chances. At the same time, some fans are pretty vocal about their support for Paul, although the ‘Chupapi influencer’ took things a bit too far.

For the uninitiated, “Chupapi Munyayo” or “Chupapi Muñañyo” is a phrase popularised by Ferrer. The phrase itself is essentially gibberish and doesn’t have a specific meaning in any language. Ferrer usually uses this term when he sneaks up on people and yells this into their ears.

The Tiktoker carried out the same prank on an unsuspecting Mike Perry who was standing backstage. Ferrer snuck up on the boxer from behind and yelled into his ear that Jake Paul would win. Startled, Perry turned around and pushed the Tiktoker away, before the BKFC star’s security team kicked him out of the premises.

However, the scenario could have played out very differently had Perry not taken so kindly to the prank, and it did not take long for the video to go viral on social media. Naturally, people loved how the MMA star put Ferrer in his place and poured in with some hilarious reactions.

One fan said, “I swear that little dweeb is so annoying.”

Another fan added, “Most annoying person ive ever seen on the internet.”

“How do people find this funny? Like it would have been funny if Mike hit him with a right hand”– commented a fan praising Perry’s restraint.

Another fan added, “This social media influencers need to learn respect.”

Interestingly, while Perry tried to keep his cool during his altercation with the Tiktok star, his final face-off against Paul was the complete opposite.

Perry and Paul vow to destroy each other come matchday



The final face-off between Perry and Paul got extremely heated as the two men did not go easy on the trash talk. Perry insisted that he was coming to take off Paul’s head and had nothing but violence in store for the 27-year-old.

Surprisingly, Paul chose a different route of attack as he bashed Conor McGregor and other MMA Fighters. He taunted Perry, claiming that all MMA artists were horrible boxers and he could not wait to put another one in his place this weekend.

Even though security had to step in soon after following a push from Paul, it is evident that both fighters will give it their all when they step into the ring this weekend.