‘They Are Both 200+lbs and…’: Eddie Hall Faces Brutal Truth After Calling Out Jake & Logan Paul for 2v1 MMA Fight

In combat sports, size might look intimidating, but it’s skill and experience that truly tip the scales. That rule doesn’t change, even if you happen to be the World’s Strongest Man. Just don’t tell that to Eddie Hall.

The former strongman champion has stirred the pot by claiming he could take on both Jake and Logan Paul in a 2v1 MMA fight. “Jake Paul and Logan Paul, I’d love to get them in a cage together… 100 percent I’d kick their a**”, he told Ariel Helwani.

Bold? Definitely. But fans weren’t exactly buying it.

“Not a fan of Paul brothers but Jake is enough to beat Eddie”- said an Instagram user, noting down the younger Paul brother’s boxing prowess.

While no one’s denying Hall’s insane power, the internet was quick to point out that the Paul brothers aren’t pushovers—they both have combat experience and, let’s be real, they’re each over 200 pounds themselves.

The idea made for a fun headline, but fight fans weren’t letting Hall off easy, reminding him that strength alone doesn’t win in the cage.

“There’s a diffrence between 2 flyweights and light heavyweights”, another fan noted, referring to his bout with the much smaller Neffati brothers, one of whom he knocked out and the other he powerbombed. He claims to repeat the viral feat against the Paul brothers as well.

Hall is expected to weigh in at a massive 341 lbs for his next fight against Mariusz Pudzianowski, dwarfing both Paul brothers in size.

But not the two of them combined. Jake fought Mike Tyson last year at 227 lbs, while Logan walks around at 200 lbs. Besides, both brothers are athletically gifted and at his point have years of boxing training behind them.

This is exactly what concerns fans. “He isn’t winning against Jake alone or Logan alone”, argued one of them.

Another was quick to call the idea stupid and said, “They’re both 200+lbs and professionally trained no matter how strong Eddie is he ain’t taking them both in a match.”

Besides, Paul is currently signed with the PFL as an investor and an athlete. Just weeks ago, he was hoping to get a serious contract signed with WBC, WBA, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

And even though it didn’t work out, Jake hopes to get some serious boxers on his resume to give it a boost. Following the Tyson win last year, he allegedly had offers from the IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois.

Just a couple of days ago, boxing’s unified heavyweight champion Olesksandr Usyk even teased an MMA fight with Jake.



Logan, on the other hand, seems happy enough to make a mark in the WWE and continues to be in storylines with its top talents on a weekly basis.