Deontay Wilder Vs. Zhilei Zhang Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and ‘Big Bang’ This Weekend

The excitement is currently off the roof for boxing fans as the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang fight is just hours away. Wilder’s power shots and Zhang’s incredible toughness indicate that the encounter is going to be an absolute slugfest. At the same time, a major chunk of fans have also been speculating about the estimated amount of money that these two fighters will earn from their encounter.

The amount of money involved in the Deontay Wilder vs. Zhilei Zhang encounter is expected to be massive. It’s pertinent to note that both ‘The Bronze Bomber’ and ‘Big Bang’ endured defeats against Joseph ‘New Zealander Samoan’ Parker. Yet, despite the results being the same, Wilder and Zhang’s fight purses showcased a lot of difference.

A few reports reveal that the 38-year-old Alabama native bagged more than $10M in fight purses from each of his two previous fights. Hence, it would be safe to predict that Wilder will take home at least $10M for his scrap against Zhang as well.

On the other hand, one of ‘Marca’s’ reports disclosed that ‘Big Bang’ Zhang made about $3M from his previous fight against the ‘New Zealander Samoan’. Yet, this time he has been matched against a way more popular rival and this might show its effect on his fight purse. Hence, it won’t be wrong to predict that Zhang will walk out with $3M or more after the fight.

It’s quite apparent that both Wilder and Zhang will also be desperate to earn a victory, apart from increasing their bank balances. But a recent ‘X’ update revealed that Wilder’s rival will step into the ring with a major advantage.

Deontay Wilder will fight a 68.2 lbs heavier rival than himself in Zhilei Zang

There’s no weight upper limit for the heavyweight category as per the Unified Boxing Rules, while its lower limit stands at 200 lbs. Interestingly, Wilder’s Chinese rival made maximum use of this rule, as an ‘X’ update from a ‘TalkSport’ reporter revealed that ‘Big Bang’ weighed 68.2 lbs heavier than his rival during the official pre-fight weigh-ins.

⚖️ Deontay Wilder vs Zhilei Zhang weigh-in results: Deontay Wilder – 214.6lbs

Zhilei Zhang – 282.8lbs Zhang 68.2lbs heavier than Wilder ahead of tomorrow night. — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 31, 2024

This is why a large chunk of fans flooded the comments section of the ‘X’ update, predicting an unfavorable outcome for Wilder. Well, their observations can’t be ruled out since Wilder has a history of being troubled by rivals who weigh more than him.

‘The Bronze Bomber’s’ consecutive losses against Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury bears testimony to this fact. However, the dynamite he has in his hands has kept his fans hoping for his victory despite the odds being against him.