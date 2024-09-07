Eddie Hearn Believes Jake Paul Hurting Mike Tyson Would Be a Disaster No Boxing Fan Wants

While a bout against ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is a fantasy come true for Jake Paul as a win over him enough to get him in the annals of boxing, for British boxing promoter, Eddie Hearn it’s just a “freak show”! In fact, the Matchroom boxing promoter believes that any true boxing fan will see the bout as a potential travesty.

Divulging his thoughts to “The Sun,” Hearns argued that no ardent fan would like to see the action when Tyson steps into the ring with the younger Paul brother.

Claiming that nobody in the boxing community wants the fight to happen, Hearn added that while the fight might do good numbers, it could be extremely detrimental to the legacies of one of the greatest boxers of all time.

“I don’t think there’s one boxing person that really wants this fight to happen… I understand that this freak show may well do good numbers. But I think if you genuinely care about the sport and the history of the sport and particularly the legacy of one of the greatest fighters of all time, it’s not something you’d ever consider.”

Besides, Hearns also believes that Tyson being 58 has a real chance of being hurt by a boxer 30 years his junior and real boxing fan wants to see that come to pass.

‼️ Eddie Hearn says if Jake Paul hurts Mike Tyson, it would be a ‘travesty’ to boxing and no real boxing fan wants to see it 🥊😬 pic.twitter.com/IdqQFt9TPA — IFN (@IfnBoxing) September 6, 2024

Even though he understands the business behind it, much like UFC veteran Michael Bisping, he also believes that the November 15 fight would be nothing but a farce considering that ‘The Problem Child” is going after a man 3o years older than him!

He then wished the former heavyweight champ the very best and hoped to see Tyson get through without getting hurt.

Tyson and Jake are slated to face each other on November 15 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion and Tyson’s pupil, Francis Ngannou recently gave a reality check to Paul before the fight.

Ngannou backs Tyson over Paul

Prior to the year-end super fight, Jake Paul got Francis Ngannou to his podcast as a guest. Unfortunately, the Cameroonian came in like an African dad dropping hard to swallow truth bombs for the ‘Problem Child’.

During the conversation, one of the hosts asked Ngannou if Tyson could beat Paul. To which, Francis in his usual calm self explained,

“Yeah, I do (think he’ll beat your a**). Listen, I have seen Tyson move around just to show me stuff. He was like, ‘This footwork moves like this,’ and I was like hold on, like, calm down (laughs). He’s still got it. Either way, I think Mike Tyson will beat you up.”

Francis Ngannou told Jake Paul to his face that Mike Tyson is going to beat his ass 😂 pic.twitter.com/hJSAhOqFdm — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) September 5, 2024

Having Tyson in his corner for two of his fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, Francis certainly has seen a lot more than Paul. Even when Paul’s buddies were trying to reason with the ex-UFC champion, Francis did not have any of it and said that it was Mike they were talking about and the man despite pushing 60 still packs same the knockout power.