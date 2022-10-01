“Eminem’s Like a Village of the Damned Mofo” – Mike Tyson once hilariously explained what he thought of rapper Eminem when they met for the first time

Mike Tyson once hilariously explained what he thought of rapper Eminem when they met for the first time.

Mike Tyson’s epic podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson has often been a source for big LOLs and bigger rolls. The legendary boxer has been very open about his celebrity status, struggles and his relations with other media personalities. One time Tyson talked about meeting the famous rapper Eminem.

He says “I like Eminem too but when you see him in person, he doesn’t say a f*cking word man. I want to say hi but the motherf*cker but he’s like..You remember the Village of the Damned, you remember that movie? He looks like that. Blonde Hair Blue Eyes. He looking straight at a motherf*cker. No, you don’t know he starts thinking shit and your hands start crippling up….”

Iron Mike Tyson vs Eminem

Tyson has had Eminem on his podcast show before. In fact, he was invited to play himself in Eminem’s music video for the song Godzilla. Tyson had to hit the rapper in the face and he did, and he suspects he might have done more than a touch-up.

“He is just a beautiful, humble person. I knew from the past, he has been through a lot in life. He [Eminem] overcame it with flying colors and h just lives his life as healthy as he can. Maybe [I punched him hard] a little bit, by accident, not the real. They told me to do it that way.”

Will Mike Tyson Return to Boxing?

Tyson Retired from boxing in 2005 but decided to return for an Exhibition match against former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in late 2020. The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. match was billed as “Lockdown Knockdown”.

The PPV was successful, surpassing expectations and garnering more than 1.6 million views. This made it the biggest Boxing pay-per-view event of the year and brought in $80 million in PPV revenue. The fight itself was a split draw and Tyson has not looked to return to boxing after that.

