“Explains the Explosive Power”: Gervonta Davis Leaves Fans in ‘Shock’ With Insane Training Routine

Gervonta Davis is known for his incredible power and knockout ability in the ring, which often gets mistaken for pure God-given talent. But his training methods are just as impressive — and sometimes downright surprising.

A video of the boxer performing a unique core-strengthening exercise left fans both shocked and intrigued once it was posted online. Davis is seen tossing the medicine ball around with two other individuals.

This exercise is usually done by hitting the medicine ball against the wall and alternating both sides to strengthen the side of the core. However, Davis’ own spin on this makes it much harder to master.

With his remarkable finishing rate (28 KOs out of 30 wins), it was already clear that Davis doesn’t just train hard; he trains smart, putting in the extra work to build the strength and resilience that makes him one of boxing’s most feared fighters.

This video only solidifies that viewpoint.

Gervonta Davis playing hot potato with a medicine ball in training…



These exercises help fighters strengthen their core to better absorb the body shots that come their way. And of all people, Davis knows a thing or two about debilitating body shots.

While many of the exercises are often incomprehensible to the common man, they remain just as intriguing as evident from his fan’s comment- “ don’t know what he’s training, but the results speak for themselves.”

Another fan poked fun at Davis’ opponents for putting in less of a fight than the workout and said, “That’s the toughest opponent he’s fought tbf”.

The video clarified an important facet of Davis’ game to a fan, who chimed in with, “Explains his explosive power”.

This video and the 30-0 record with 28 KOs might indicate why Davis is called “Tank”, but how much of it is objective talent and how much more is about favorable matchmaking?

Former champion blasts favorable opponents for ‘Tank’

Boxing commentator Tim Bradley tore into Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s upcoming fight against Lamont Roach and called it another predictable move in what he calls Davis’ “protective custody” under PBC.

Bradley thinks Davis has largely avoided the toughest fights, relying on carefully selected opponents to maintain his impressive record. For Bradley, fans aren’t fooled — they can see that Davis isn’t facing the top names consistently.

The commentator also pointed out that, despite opportunities to negotiate fights with big names like Shakur Stevenson, Tank’s team often maneuvers for a weight advantage or sidesteps the best-matched boxers for him.

Bradley is not wrong. The last time Davis fought a true top-level opponent without any conditions was years ago with Jose Pedraza.

And at nearly 30, it’s time for Davis to take on real threats — fighters who will truly test his skills. Until that time, Bradley will remain to be one of the many people who question the legitimacy of Davis’ greatness.