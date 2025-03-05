‘Fight Was a Draw Even With the KD’: Lamont Roach Jr. Demands NY Commission Review Gervonta Davis Fight, Fans React

Lamont Roach Jr. looks on disappointed after hearing his title challenge against Gervonta Davis is ruled a draw believing he pulled off the upset.

Maintaining he was done wrong over the weekend, Lamont Roach Jr. has campaigned the NYSAC to overturn the result of his draw with Gervonta Davis. Roach Jr. took on defending WBA kingpin, Davis in a grudge match over the weekend. Controversy over an alleged knockdown otherwise overshadowed a closely fought match, which is now under investigation by the New York State Athletic Commission.

While Davis himself has called for a rematch after public outcry, Roach Jr. naturally feels done by some shady judging. After all, it was an all-time underdog performance, and he was still unable to leave with the championship in tow.

Interestingly, Davis took a knee in the ninth round, which controversially didn’t result in a knockdown. Defending his decision, Maryland native, the champion then offered a dubious excuse to a chorus of jeers and boos.

Claiming that he only took the knee to clean his eyes as they were burning due to the hair grease, Davis asserted it couldn’t have been a knockdown since he wasn’t hurt by Roach Jr’s jab.

“I just got my hair done two days ago and she put grease in my sh*t,” he said post-fight. “When you are sweating and sh*t like that, the grease came into my face and it burnt my eyes. Yo, why you all booing like I’m talking bullsh*t? Look at my hair, I just got my sh*t done.“, he added, in a desperate attempt to understand the crowd’s reaction.

Regardless, earlier today, The Ring Magazine reported that instructing his legal counsel to lobby the NYSAC, Roach Jr. had called the result of the fight to be overturned.

‼️ Lamont Roach’s lawyer has now sent a letter to the New York State Athletic Commission requesting they overturn the result of the Gervonta Davis fight and declare Roach the official winner. [@DanRafael1] pic.twitter.com/z7gptEfYyg — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) March 4, 20

Fans across the boxing world seem to agree with Roach Jr.’s decision to appeal, arguing the result themselves. However, a few comments have suggested Roach Jr. has nothing really to complain about, controversially. “Roach on that (Devin) Haney sh*t… fight wad a draw even with the KD,” Bigg Flame asserted claiming the challenger was tripping.

Roach on that Haney shyt …. Fight was a draw even with the KD — Bigg Flame (@FlameOn24) March 4, 2025

“If that was a knockdown, the scorecards are now different, making it a majority win at the very least,” one fan pointed out. Another put his stock on Davis saying, “The fight was 7-5 Tank. Tank outboxed him on a off day lmao.”

However, this viewer got his facts straight. Explaining that opinions don’t matter, he explained, “Hopefully, they reverse the result to protect the integrity of the sport. You can’t just get help from your corner in the middle of a round like that. Roach by DQ.”

Meanwhile, Roach Jr. laughed off Davis’ offer of a rematch, claiming he was already entitled to one since it was mentioned in their contract. He also argued that the knockdown should’ve stood.

Roach catches Davis in a lie, NYSAC under fire

Amid public uproar, Davis took to Twitter to assert that he was done with the blame game and was pushing for a rematch. However, it turns out he doesn’t need to push for anything since a rematch clause was already built into the contract he had signed with Roach.

Roach Jr. called him out on it as well. “F*ck you mean pushing n*gga my contract already signed. And I’m set for the immediate rematch”, he said.

Furthermore, he asserted that Davis himself had put it in there in case he lost the title over the weekend.

Fuck you mean pushing nigga my contract already signed and set for the immediate rematch cuz you put that in there just incase you lost. Only reason we don’t fight is cuz u scared https://t.co/59L1IoXA9l — Lamont Roach Jr (@OneOf1x) March 3, 2025

As this unfolds, the NYSAC has also come under intense fire for claiming a technical issue was to blame for the non-use of ringside replay.

“During the round in question, following the commission’s request for the replay video, there was a technical issue preventing the commission from receiving it within the allotted time for review,” An NYSAC statement read.

“Therefore, the referee’s in-ring decision was relied upon and the fight continued.”, it added.

However, this doesn’t seem to have satisfied fans, or critics for that matter.