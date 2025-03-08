mobile app bar

30–0 Intact! Gervonta Davis’ Record Remains Unblemished as NY Commission Rules Lamont Roach Jr. Fight a Draw

Allan Binoy
Published

Action between Gervonta Davis (30-0 28 KOs) and Lamont Roach (25-1-1 10 KOs) in a contest for Davis WBA Lightweight Championship.

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis remains undefeated, but not without controversy. After his fight with Lamont Roach Jr. was officially ruled a draw,  Roach and his team appealed to the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) to review the decision.

The fight itself was a grueling back-and-forth battle, with Roach delivering a career-defining performance. The underdog fought with grit, outworking Davis in several key moments and appearing to land the cleaner shots.

Unfortunately, in the ninth round, Davis took a knee, an act many believed should have been ruled a knockdown in accordance with the rules of boxing. Unfortunately, the referee didn’t see it that way, in line with Davis’ POV.

Tank’s explanation? His eyes were burning due to hair grease, so he took a knee to give his team a chance to clean him up.

That excuse didn’t sit well with fans, nor with Roach’s team, who argued that Davis was clearly reacting to a stiff jab. If ruled a knockdown, it could have tipped the scorecards in Roach’s favor and given him the biggest win of his career.

The NYSAC reviewed the appeal but ultimately upheld the original decision, meaning Davis’s 31-0 record remains intact. But now, with public outcry growing and Roach Jr. still claiming he was robbed, Davis has no choice but to silence the doubters.

A rematch is already in discussion, and if Davis wants to maintain his aura of invincibility, he’ll need to prove he can beat Roach Jr. decisively. No excuses, no controversy, just a fight to settle the score.

However, even that might not be enough to satiate the calls for punishment.

Canelo Alvarez calls for ‘Tank’s’ disqualification

When you look at it from the perspective of a boxing purist, it is one of the simplest rules in boxing. Taking a knee is automatically considered a knockdown since the opponent can not strike them when they are down.

This essentially gives the fighter a break to gather their senses. And that is exactly what Roach’s team thinks happened. Davis took a moment to recuperate in the middle of the fight and walked away without repercussions.

The timing of the knee just seemed a little too convenient, even to the fans.

Even The Ring magazine, super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez has also weighed in on the subject, claiming Roach Jr. was unfairly treated.

“He take a knee, you need to lose the round 10-8 at least you know. And plus the corner, go up and putting a towel in the face, that’s a disqualification for sure.”, the Mexican maverick said.

Unfortunately, none of this matters now. Interestingly, even as Roach lodged a formal complaint, the overwhelming consensus was that he should just start preparing for a rematch the he would be disappointed in the results anyway.

And now, it looks like there is no other option left to pursue.

