Gervonta Davis Puts His Stamp on Boxing’s Knockout of the Year

Gervonta Davis is one of the best KO artists in the sport at the moment. The Baltimore native has nuclear power in his hands and just needs one punch to put the lights out for his opponent. The KO artist believes there is a clear winner for the KO of the year award.

‘Tank’ himself has 2 KOs out of his last three fights. However, none of them came in 2025; his only fight this year ended in a draw when he took on Lamont Roach in March this year. So naturally, he couldn’t pick himself for the award.

Instead, he picked another up-and-coming knockout artist for the same. Brian Norman Jr., the American boxer, recently fought Jin Sasaki in his hometown of Tokyo, Japan. Norman Jr. was defending his WBO Welterweight world title.

In the 5th round of the fight, the American set up a KO punch by going to the body twice, as Sasaki put up his high guard. After the two body punches, when his opponent dropped his guard, he landed a clean left hook that put Sasaki out cold, a walk-off KO.

The X page, Boxing Kingdom, posted the knockout on the internet and named it the best KO of the year. ‘Tank’ responded to the post, declaring, “Definitely.” Davis has a lot of confidence in this knockout, but fans in the comments section were reminding him that the year is far from over.

For all we know, Davis himself could steal the spotlight in his rematch against Roach, scheduled to take place in August this year.

Roach will be looking to get redemption for the contentious draw that took place in March this year; he believes he deserved to win the fight.

Lamont Roach is unhappy with the Gervonta Davis fight

The Golden Gloves winner shocked the world when he stepped into the ring with his childhood friend Davis. ‘Tank’ was the overwhelming favorite in the fight, and he spoke about how he was going to show Roach different levels come fight night.

But even Davis couldn’t have predicted what happened on the day of the fight. It was almost as if Roach had ‘Tank’ all figured out. He had the former champion on wobbly legs and even got him to take a knee after repeated punishment.

So when the judges scored the fight a draw, Roach couldn’t believe it. In an interview with Pro Box TV, he expressed his shock, “I was surprised, man. I ain’t gonna lie, like I thought it was a 10-8.”

Lamont Roach opens up about his fight with Gervonta Davis! ‘I was confused when he looked at the ref, but when he took the knee, I was like… that’s a 10-8. Simple.’ pic.twitter.com/zCkfMLrx0g — ProBox TV (@ProBox_TV) March 6, 2025

“Like I was confused when he looked at the ref, but when he took the knee, and I grasped the concept he was on the ground, I was like that’s a 10-8,” he continued. But what he didn’t take into account is that he himself took a knee after ‘Tank’ connected with a punch.

Fans in the comments section were quick to remind Roach of it, claiming that the fight was fairly judged as a draw.