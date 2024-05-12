Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. Purse and Payouts: How Much Money ‘Hi-Tech’ Reportedly Earned for Winning IBF Belt

BOXING KAMBOSOS LOMACHENKO, George Kambosos Jr (left) of Australia and Vasiliy Lomachenko of Ukraine in action during their IBO and vacant IBF Lightweight World Title fight at RAC Arena in Perth, Sunday, May 12, 2024. ( !ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG! PERTH WESTERN AUSTRALIA AUSTRALIA WA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xRICHARDxWAINWRIGHTx 20240512154753608600

Vasiliy Lomachenko just keeps beating every obstacle god puts in his way. The Ukrainian boxer came back to the sport after a year-long break to defend his country in its time of need. As it turns out, he looked better than before with no signs of ring rust as he beat George Kambosos Jr. This has made people ask how much the boxer made for his comeback fight.

The fight took place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia with the IBF World Lightweight title on the line. The home crowd did not seem to affect Vasiliy Lomachenko. It also helped that George Kambosos Jr. looked like a shadow of his former self, the man who beat Teofimo Lopez to become a unified champion.

‘Ferocious’ was the A-side in this fight and according to NY Sports, the purse split was 60/40 in favor of the Australian. The reported purse for the fight was a whopping $3.5 million for ‘Hi-Tech’, and a solid $5 million for Kambosos Jr.

However, with the win, Vasiliy Lomachenko should have earned more than the Australian, especially with the belt on the line.

Despite all the setbacks he faced in the last couple of years, Lomachenko seems to have gotten better for it. For ‘Hi-Tech’ this is a step towards his ultimate goal of becoming the Undisputed Lightweight Champion again, winning back the belts he lost. Vasiliy Lomachenko will now eye the winner of the Navarette vs Berinchyk fight.

However, the Ukrainian fighter may have bigger fish to fry as Gervonta Davis has also issued a call out on social media.

Vasiliy Lomachenko responds to Gervonta Davis call-out

Gervonta Davis was watching the Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. fight live and was calling out Devin Haney, who had previously fought the Ukrainian. However, in a now-deleted tweet, he also called out ‘Hi-Tech’ as his next fight.

In an interview following the fight, Lomachenko gave his response.

“During my boxing career, I never run..I always take the fights. Right now, I want to come back to my home, spend time with my family and after then I rest a little bit we can talk about future”

Vasiliy Lomachenko claimed he does not run from a fight and is always ready for another round. However, he didn’t want to talk about the future right at that moment. This makes sense since he just came back after a year of fighting a literal war and won. Now he deserves to get some rest and get his head straight.

That said, ‘Loma’ is a threat in the division, being one of its most skilled boxers. So it will be interesting to see if he gets a big payday against someone like Gervonta Davis.