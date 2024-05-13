“I Slept With Your Mother”: George Kambosos Delivers Scathing Retort to Ryan Garcia on Mother’s Day

George Kambosos Jr. has had enough of Ryan Garcia’s trash-talking. Following his loss to Lomachenko, ‘KingRy’ called him out for riding one good victory against Teofimo Lopez, claiming the former champ has done nothing but lose since then. The American then even went on to bring his wife into the trash talk claiming to have slept with her, and that was the last straw for Kambosos Jr.

‘Ferocious’ is usually a very respectable fighter and does not indulge much in trash talk. However, since Garcia involved his wife in the trash talk, he had to clap back.

George Kambosos Jr. took to X to vent out his frustrations against Ryan Garcia and tweeted out by saying,

“I slept with your mother if want to get that low you dog, shows the classless person you are talking about my wife the mother of my kids. Your dead when I see you. NO BOXING”

George Kambosos Jr. seemed infuriated by Ryan Garcia’s comments and vowed to take care of him if he ever saw him, even threatening to ‘kill’ him outside the boxing ring.

Although Garcia went too far with the trash talk, a death threat is an extreme reaction, and ‘KingRy’ took note of it, using it to troll him even more.

Ryan Garcia explains why George Kambosos Jr. is mad at him on X, calling out his wife again

Ryan Garcia is known to go, what some would term, unnecessarily low. The biggest example was the build-up to the Devin Haney fight where he made his opponent and the fans believe he was not doing well mentally.

He is now sticking to his trash-talking ways on X after saying George Kambosos Jr. ‘s*cks’. In a recent tweet, he brought up Kambosos Jr’s wife again. While misogyny is not a champion’s breakfast, Garcia seems to be overdosing on it.

“I slept with his fiancée ( George’s girl ) I can beat his ass And he can’t do anything about it I’d be pissed He still hasn’t came out to play”

Ryan Garcia claims he can beat George Kambosos Jr. and keeps bringing up his wife and family into the fight. This has confused fans who were under the impression that the boxer was a devout Christian. Garcia himself has taken pride in being a true believer, so this very un-Christ-like behavior isn’t exactly sitting well with people.