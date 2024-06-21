“Code for CTE”: Tyson Fury Draws Trolls With ‘Amateur Boxer’ Comment on Oleksandr Usyk Despite Loss

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk file photo File photo dated 18-05-2024 of Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury. Frank Warren says Tyson Fury s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will be announced in due course following Saturday s thrilling fight in Saudi Arabia. Issue date: Wednesday May 22, 2024. FILE PHOTO RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxIRL Copyright: xNickxPottsx 76282981

Tyson Fury lost for the first time against Oleksandr Usyk earlier this year after being outclassed from the very first round. While pundits and fans might believe Usyk won because he was the better fighter, Tyson Fury had another explanation, which has led fans to roast him for being a ‘sore loser’.

A clip that is now being circulated online shows Fury breaking down his fight with Usyk. In the video he says,

“It was actually a lot easier than I thought it would be the Usyk fight. My problem in that fight was I probably had too much fun. It was probably too easy, at times it was too easy. It was like I was in there with a local amateur boxer And I was just enjoying it too much.”

Needless to say, fans did not buy Fury’s perception of the fight and turned on him for being delusional about how the fight played out.

One fan jokingly said, “Usyk gave him CTE.”

Another fan added, “A local amateur boxer” knocks Fury down in the 8th Round.”

“Yea, that is why he was acting like a drunk man in the ring! Usyk is a hell of a fighter!!!”– commented a fan bashing Fury for discrediting Usyk.

Another fan said, “Code for CTE.”

“Bro lost to an amateur?”– commented a fan poking fun at Fury.

Thankfully for Tyson Fury, he will have a chance to prove his doubters wrong before the end of this year.

A closer look at the rematch between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk

The fight between the two men was supposed to take place in 2023 but it has since been pushed back following Fury getting injured during trainig.

For the unversed, prior to their first match, a rematch was agreed on irrespective of the result. On the night, Usyk outclassed Fury to become the first unified heavyweight champion in 24-years. And now, Godzilla and Kong will go at it again on the 21st of December in Riyadh.

For ‘The Gypsy King’ to overturn the loss, he will have to start by admitting his shortcomings and work on it. And while it might look a little out of place right now, fans will do well to remember that ‘The Gypsy King’ has been through far worse in life and still managed to come out on top.

So needless to say, determination, temperament and discipline aren’t things Tyson Fury lacks. Hopefully he can prove his detractors wrong soon.