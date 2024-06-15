Floyd Mayweather Announces Rematch Against John Gotti III After Chaotic End to First Fight

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather may have hung up his gloves a long while back. However, that has not quenched the competitive spirit in him. ‘The Best Ever’ continues to put on exhibition fights long after his last professional fight which took place in August 2017. Likewise, in his most recent social media post, Mayweather confirmed a rematch against a former foe set to take place in August this year.

‘Money’ Mayweather took to Instagram to confirm a rematch with John Gotti III, the grandson of infamous crime boss John Gotti, in Sunrise, Florida. In the post, Mayweather said,

“#UnfinishedBusiness August 24th Mayweather Vs. Gotti 3 Rematch in Mexico City. This is something you don’t want to miss!!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)



Although both men did meet inside the ring previously, the result wasn’t pretty as they kept trash-talking throughout the fight. Moreover, after Mayweather outmatched and taunted his opponent, Gotti III turned to forceful techniques like headlocks and clinching. Eventually, referee Kenny Bayliss stopped the bout in the sixth round after issuing warnings to both competitors for using foul language.

However, Gotti III, who became a professional boxer last year, disregarded his disqualification and kept trying to hit Mayweather. His response caused both teams’ members to leap into the ring and start a widespread brawl. A grinning Mayweather could be seen jumping on the top rope across from Gotti III as he was pushed into his corner by dozens of supporters.

Well, despite the difficult past, both sets of fans will be hoping that the fight stays clean this time around. In the meantime, Mayweather had another announcement as he revealed a few major changes to his fight promotion company.

Floyd Mayweather announces major changes to his promotion company ahead of his return fight

A few days back, Floyd Mayweather announced major changes at the top of his fight promotion company, Mayweather Promotions. Chief among them was the departure of Leonard Ellerbe as the CEO. Ellerbe had held the post for the better part of two decades. He had been by Mayweather’s side for most of his career and all of the big fights he had including Pacquiao, McGregor, and Alvarez.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather)



In the post, Mayweather announced that Ellerbe would be replaced by none other than Richard Schaefer. For the uninitiated, Schaefer was the former CEO of Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. He is widely regarded by people in the industry as being responsible for building Golden Boy Promotions into what it is today.