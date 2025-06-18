“My First Thought Was Floyd Mayweather”: Charlotte Flair Likens Herself to Tom Brady

After winning 15 Pro Bowl nominations, three regular season MVP awards, and seven Super Bowls, it’s safe to say that many athletes view Tom Brady as the physical embodiment of success. Nowadays, his name is often mentioned amongst the likes of Michael Jordan, Floyd Mayweather, and Tiger Woods, as one of the most dominant competitors to ever exist in any organized sport.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on Julian Edelman’s Games with Names podcast, the queen of the ring herself, Charlotte Flair, verified as much after being asked to liken herself to another pro athlete. Even though she may be a heel on television, the second-generation WWE Women’s Champion couldn’t help but to liken her in-ring success to that of the former New England Patriot.

Although she did jokingly suggest that Brady is probably more likeable than her on-air personality. “Tom Brady’s beloved isn’t he?”

“No. You didn’t see him at the Indy 500 when they booed his ass?,”Julian responded. After realizing that success doesn’t necessarily equate to likeability, the most decorated star in women’s wrestling today was willing to accept the idea of being the WWE’s female Brady.

“I’ll say Tom. My first thought was Mayweather, because he was coming up when my dad was, but no, it’s Tom.”

Given the pedigree of her resume, she may not be wrong either. Flair has won a total of 17 championships, was featured as the final Diva’s Champion in the history of the company, and also competed in the first-ever women’s main event at Wrestle Mania.

She’s one of the most successful women in the history of the business, proving that she’s very much in the same class as Brady and her Hall of Fame father, the Nature Boy himself, Ric Flair. A 16-time world champion in his own right, Flair is also one of the most recognizable Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans to date.

During a past interview on his self-branded YouTube channel, the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” casually mentioned that he had facetimed with Brady following his retirement from the NFL. In a not so surprising statement, Flair even admitted that hitting the bars with Brady is one of the items on his bucket list.

Although, going out for drinks with Ric Flair is more of a challenge than it is an invitation.

“I actually got to facetime with Tom Brady the other day. He was in New York, I was surprised he wasn’t at the Super Bowl. He was with my friend Tie Domi. I wish him good luck, man. That deal he’s got with Fox is unheard of… He’s a handsome son of a b*tch. I said, Tom, look, I’ve just gotta have that one night out with ya in Tampa. Just one night out, come back to town. I dare ya,” Ric Flair recalled.

Considering Brady’s aversion to all things alcohol, it’s unlikely that Flair ever got a call back about those plans. Nevertheless, his title-winning ways figure to extend well into the future thanks to his daughter.

Charlotte Flair may not be the most likeable figure in women’s wrestling, but she is the most accomplished. Simply put, she’s closer to the likes of Brady and her father than some may realize.