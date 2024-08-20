Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs John Gotti III 2: Date, Time, Streaming Info, Fight Card- a Complete Fan Guide

Despite the anti-climatic ending to their last ordeal with the bout descending into chaos, Floyd Mayweather & John Gotti III are scheduled to face off in the ring this weekend in an eagerly awaited rematch. The exhibition bout will take place on Saturday, August 24 at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

While their 2023 ordeal ended in a massive brawl, this weekend’s event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 am in the UK (Sunday morning) and 7.30 pm in the US. Both the boxers are slated to make their ring walks around 4.06 am in the UK and 11.06 pm in the US.

DAZN Boxing will have exclusive streaming rights and fans can catch the action live on its app with PPV prices starting at £19.99 in the UK and $49.99 in the US. Moreover, apart from the rubber match between Mayweather & Gotti III, the card also has several intriguing bouts in the mix as noted below.

Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III fight card detailed

The fight world is left shaken every time former champion and boxing icon, Floyd Mayweather returns to action. His opponent this time around is Gotti III, a Mixed Martial Artist who made his debut in 2017 before switching over to boxing. Though the 32-year-old has only fought twice in the ring professionally, he has come out victorious both times.

While their previous bout ended in a massive brawl after the mid-fight antics prompted the referee to wave it off, fans are genuinely intrigued to witness this weekend’s rematch and catch a glimpse of Mayweather. Furthermore, the card is stacked with several other bouts including another exhibition match between Victor Ortiz & Rodrigo Damian Coria.

The card also features two super middleweight bouts – Luis Rodriguez vs. Cesar Vaca & Aaron Silva vs. Alfonso Flores. In addition to these bouts, Alan David Picasso will take on Armenian professional boxer Azat Hovhannisyan in a bantamweight war. The women’s flyweight scrap between Silvia Torres and Cecilia Rodriguez is yet another bout that will captivate the community.

All in all the card promises six bouts with the Mayweather vs Gotti III bout headlining it.