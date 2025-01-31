Floyd Mayweather Preaches ‘Self Preservation’ as He Advocates Distance From People for Peace of Mind

Floyd Mayweather knows a thing or two about success—both in and out of the ring. But with that success comes a lot of attention, and not all of it is good. However, Mayweather believes in his personal philosophy on self-preservation and prides himself on knowing about the importance of distancing from people who don’t serve your well-being. And what’s better is that he’s happy to share the mantra with his fans as well.

In an Instagram post, the 50-0 retired boxer stressed the need for peace of mind, emphasizing how stepping away from negativity can lead to greater clarity and success. Mayweather’s advice isn’t just about avoiding toxic relationships—it’s about setting boundaries and focusing on what truly matters to maintain both personal and professional success.

“…Stepping away from endless calls and so-called opportunities that benefit them while you take all the risk. Self-preservation is a must, and boundaries are non-negotiable. Some people come into your life for a reason, a season, or a lifetime. Your family is your bloodline, but your circle…That’s the family you choose.”

Floyd has amassed over $1.1 billion in earnings. Beyond the ring, he has strategically invested in various ventures to secure his financial future. In November 2024, he invested $100 million into a joint venture with Go Partners, focusing on a luxury rental portfolio valued at $3 billion. Additionally, he acquired a $402 million affordable housing portfolio in Morningside Heights, New York, comprising over 60 buildings.

However, Mayweather realizes that with the money and power, he has come across a lot of opportunities and people who do not have his best interests at heart.

Therefore, ‘Money’ Mayweather ensures keeping his loved ones near him despite all the fame and success that has come his way.

Floyd pays tribute to late mother of his daughter

Floyd had a complicated relationship with his ex-Josie Harris. He was reportedly abusive towards her and had even been legally convicted of the same. However, since her untimely death in 2020, he has made it a point to be really close to their 3 children together.

He shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with his daughter Jirah and paid his respects to her mother, claiming that there was nobody else like Harris and nobody could ever take her place. Stating that he would still work his hardest to ensure that she and her siblings would never feel lonely in the word, he added:

“But I’ll spend every day making sure you never feel alone, loving you enough for the both of us is what I live for! Father-Daughter Trip.

Beyond spending time with his 4 children, Floyd also makes it a point to spoil his only grandson, proving there is a wholesome side to the best boxer of this generation that doesn’t often get written about.