‘For Insurance Purposes’: Teofimo Lopez Throws Shade at Gervonta Davis Over Burned Affordable Housing Property

Gervonta Davis knows what it’s like to grow up in tough circumstances, surrounded by poverty and crime, but he fought his way out and is now one of boxing’s biggest earners. But his move to purchase the entire neighborhood he grew up in has received some criticism from Teofimo Lopez; especially since some of the properties were razed by fire.

Lopez saw a fan page posting a video of Davis at the announcement of the purchase and retweeted it with the accusations of the house being burnt down due to Davis’ own ulterior motives.

“& just for it to get burned down later on and in my opinion for insurance purposes. #Boxing”

& just for it to get burned down later on and in my opinion for insurance purposes. #Boxing https://t.co/TKWLAOQAs4 — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) January 15, 2025



In 2023, Davis’s efforts to give back to his hometown of Baltimore took a troubling turn when several buildings he had just purchased were found engulfed in flames. Davis had planned to renovate these properties to create affordable housing as part of his GTD Development initiative, which had already seen him acquire nine properties in the area.

Despite the incident, Davis’s project received praise from city leaders like Council President Nick Mosby, who emphasized the lightweight champion’s deep commitment to Baltimore.

Gervonta Davis’ trainer Calvin Ford going live on Instagram today seemingly to show that the block Tank bought to rebuild for affordable housing where he grew up in Baltimore has partially burned just a day after he purchased it… [ CalvinFord] pic.twitter.com/isTIOJkj90 — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) December 22, 2023



Interestingly, Lopez’s remarks about Davis come just a couple of days after the WBC Lightweight Champion called out Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA), and one of Sports Illustrated’s “Most Influential Men in Boxing for 2024”.

Davis and Crawford feuding over who’s richer

The Ring magazine awards ceremony brought boxing’s biggest stars to London over the weekend. However, despite his stellar 30-0 record with 28 knockouts and his announcement to retire in 2025, Davis wasn’t in attendance. It was speculated to be because of his rocky relationship with Alalshikh, who owns The Ring.

However, he definitely made his presence felt. Davis took to social media, posting (and later deleting) fiery messages questioning the guest list and calling out Alalshikh, accusing him of knowing little about boxing. He even suggested the attendees fight each other for entertainment.

Gervonta Davis GOES OFF on TURKI Alalshikh, Eddie Hearn, and everyone who attended the 2024 Ring Magazine Awards. “F*ck outta here. Stop d*ck eating. Look at the little rat thinking he came up on something(Eddie).” pic.twitter.com/4XdPjL6WF8 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) January 13, 2025



The drama escalated when Terence “Bud” Crawford mocked Davis for not being invited, sparking a social media back-and-forth. Crawford ridiculed Davis’s posts, while Davis fired back, bragging about his wealth. Crawford clapped back, boasting about his investments and financial savvy.

Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford exchanging words on social media today… pic.twitter.com/Xf4HxvTTxF — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) January 14, 2025



If these two keep going like this they will probably end up with gloves on before Crawford even has the chance to fight Canelo Alvarez.