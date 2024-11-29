“Found Their Ba**s”: UFC Veteran Shames Boxers for Calling Out Jake Paul After His Record-Breaking Success

Sine Jake Paul’s won over Mike Tyson, a plethora of professional boxers have called him out to fight. However, this does not sit well with Chael Sonnen because he believes they are only doing it out of ‘greed’ after seeing the kind of numbers that ‘The Problem Child’ pulled off.

As a proponent of change for fighter pay, Paul has done a terrific job making millions himself and his opponents, old as though they maybe.

His last fight was managed to break Canelo Alvarez’s $9 million gate record. That’s actually an understatement. A more accurate one, would be that the Paul-Tyson fight almost doubled that record with $18,117,072! Since then Paul has been called out by everyone, from IBF champion Daniel Dubois, to banned boxer Ryan Garcia.

But since none of these boxers wanted to give Paul their time of the day before, Sonnen views these call outs as hypocritical and isn’t shy of saying as much.

“I mean all of these boxers who have all of a sudden found their b**ls should be ashamed of themselves…You didn’t want to fight Jake back then when you didn’t know if he was any good.”

Fortunately, it doesn’t really matter because it’s highly unlikely Paul will take on active boxers in their prime, especially considering the last time he did that was against Tommy Fury and that remains his only loss to this date.

But it’s not just boxers who want a shot at him, even former retired MMA fighters want to take him on for disrespecting their sport.

‘Rampage’ Jackson calls out Paul

Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has had enough of Paul disrespecting MMA fighters. ‘The Problem Child’ has made a career out of beating up retired mixed martial artists and doesn’t plan of stopping anytime soon.

He even called out Conor McGregor to an MMA fight, which did not sit well with Jackson! The former light heavyweight fighter then offered him a fight saying he doesn’t even need to get paid to beat him up.

“Yo Jake Paul, watch how you talk to MMA royalty…Stop disrespecting people in my f*cken sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers.”

‘The Problem Child’ has defeated the likes of Anderson Silva and Tyrone Woodley but but fighting ‘Rampage’, even now, would be a wild idea at best. Jackson was known for his rage and can be rather unhinged, something Paul isn’t quite used to, especially inside an octagon.