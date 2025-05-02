Veteran British World Champ Promises to Succeed Where Mike Tyson Failed Against Jake Paul

Once again, YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul squaring up against someone who, much like Mike Tyson, carries both the legacy of a champion and the years that come with it.

By now, the script feels familiar: Jake announces a fight against a much older opponent, the internet erupts, and the hype machine kicks into full gear. After getting his hand raised against Tyson in July 2024, it was assumed the formula was foolproof.

But not everyone’s convinced. In fact, a veteran British world champ—no stranger to the spotlight himself—is stepping forward with a clear message: Jake may have gotten past ‘Iron’ Mike, but this same tactic will not work against him.

Former WBA (unified and regular) Super Middleweight champion Carl Froch has been vocal about his willingness to fight the YouTuber-turned-boxer, even joking that he’d still demolish Jake despite being a decade into retirement. But according to Froch, Jake won’t even acknowledge him.

“He knows I’m ready to go,” Froch suggested, noting, “but instead of stepping up, he acts like I don’t exist.”

In Froch’s eyes, Paul’s boxing career is little more than smoke and mirrors. “He fought Mike Tyson,” Froch scoffed, “and people are supposed to be impressed by that?”

He also slammed Jake for constantly dodging real challenges, saying he hasn’t proven anything in the sport. Furthermore, calling Jake’s performances dull and uninspiring, he also brushes off his fights as something only his young fan base could get excited about.

For Froch—and much of the boxing world—it all comes down to one thing: respect. And as far as he’s concerned, Jake hasn’t earned any of it.

Froch further bashed Paul and his playbook saying, “Jake Paul cannot bring himself to mention my name anymore, or answer anymore questions because he knows the more he talks… and don’t forget, he started talking about me”.

“I can’t be arsed to get gloved up against anybody. But I’ll happily step in and knock his teeth down the back of his throat just for the sake of boxing. But he now doesn’t mention me because he knows when I respond back”, he noted.

But what exactly happened between Paul and Froch that the former champion is so fired up about the former Disney star?

Jake Paul vs Carl Froch for charity?

Froch still isn’t letting up in his mission to fight Jake Paul—this time, offering to do it for charity. The retired British world champ has been hounding Paul for months, claiming he’s the man to end Jake’s so-called boxing career once and for all.

Apparently, the Tyson fight is what has pushed him to the edge.

After Paul’s controversial win over the 58-year-old last November, Froch renewed his call-out with a fiery video message, saying he doesn’t want a payday—he just wants to shut Jake down for good.

“I’ve had enough…I will tie one arm behind my back and finish you for good”, he tweeted, and even got a response from the former Disney star.

Fucking sour loser. Shut the fuck up. Ive done more in 4 years than you have in your life. First and last time I respond to your broke salty ass. Let me know if you want to wash my cars — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 16, 2024

Since then, the two have bickered online constantly. But with this talk of charity, Jake’s camp isn’t taking the bait just yet.

His advisor, Nakisa Bidarian, responded publicly, saying if Froch is truly fighting for charity, he needs to bring a serious offer to the table. He made it clear that Jake draws some of the biggest numbers in boxing and won’t be chasing a 47-year-old with no U.S. pay-per-view track record.