Gervonta Davis Leaves Fans in Awe With Blazing Speed in Latest Training Footage

June 15, 2024, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: GERVONTA DAVIS (30-0-28) of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN (18-1-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas

As Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis prepares to face Lamont Roach in his highly anticipated return to the ring, the undefeated boxing superstar shared a glimpse of his training camp online. Unsurprisingly, it was sheer speed on the pads that caught everyone’s attention.

With each punch appearing faster than the last, Davis also made viewers concerned for Roach. Given that Davis also announced his intentions as blatantly as one possibly could, Roach should consider himself warned at least.

“I’ll put em on flat bed in Harlem Hospital..YEA I TOLD EM! WE RUMBLING.”

While such videos are often edited and used for promotional practices, Davis’ smart use of combinations and precise head movements does make a compelling case for him being the betting favorite. It was also a reminder that despite his power often grabbing the headlines, it’s Davis’ sound technique, complimented by speed that often does the heavy lifting.

One fan, who was really taken by Davis being properly tuned in, commented, “That boy going hurt something”.



Another fan came up with some wishful thinking and responded to the video with, “Let’s clear out all these 135er’s”.



This man, impressed by Tank’s speed predicted Davis’ intention with some conviction and commented, “He’s not playing fr”.

“Harlem Hospital giving them beds out”, joked another, echoing the sentiments of most of the other fans in the comments section worried for Roach’s well-being.

Of course, pads don’t hit back. Not really! Take Mike Tyson for example. Ahead of his Jake Paul fight, Tyson released a plethora of training videos where he looked every bit as menacing as he used to do back in his prime. But on the day of reckoning, his feet simply refused to cooperate, as did his lungs.

Of course, unlike Tyson, Davis is not 58-years-old. So fans have a lot more faith in his intentions, especially considering this might be Davis’ final year in the sport.

Davis avoiding Schofield Jr.?

Davis is preparing for his farewell tour in boxing, having already announced plans to retire in 2025. Davis, citing fatigue with the sport, aims to say goodbye with three final fights, starting with a WBA lightweight title defense against Roach Jr.

Speculation is already swirling about his next opponent, rumored to be Ryan Garcia, while the identity of his potential last opponent remains a mystery.

While Davis’s retirement announcement surprised fans, not everyone is convinced by his reasons. Floyd Schofield Sr., father of rising lightweight contender Floyd Schofield Jr. has suggested another motive. He talked about an alleged private conversation where Davis admitted to not wanting to face his son.

“Gervonta said ‘I would never get in the ring with that guy… Two years ago I told the world that when Floyd gets up to that level where he’s a mandatory to Gervonta, Gervonta will retire.And that’s exactly the same thing that is happening right now…”

Whether true or not, Davis’s farewell tour is set to bring both excitement and lingering questions.