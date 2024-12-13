Boxing Icon Bernard Hopkins Backs Gervonta Davis for Hall of Fame Induction if He Retires Next Year

Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gervonta Davis reacts to his victory by knockout against Francisco Fonseca during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gervonta Davis, one of boxing’s brightest stars and a knockout artist, stunned fans this week with a major announcement: he plans to retire at the end of 2025. What does an early exit mean for his legacy? According to former champion and boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Davis has already done enough to secure his place in the Hall of Fame.

Hopkins praised Davis for his achievements in the ring, suggesting that even with 12 months left to go, his impact on the sport is undeniable.

Gervonta Davis just said 2025 will be his final year in boxing pic.twitter.com/YGwqOmbHTM — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) December 3, 2024



Hopkins appeared in an interview with ‘Fight Hub TV’ where the 59-year-old said that while ‘Tank’ might change his mind, he’s one for the ballot as far as he was concerned.

“I think his legacy will be in his time which he needs to be respected for. Tank did what most of the greats did in their time, accomplish the highest goal that you can accomplish.”

‼️ “Gervonta a hall of famer!!!”- Bernard Hopkins Bernard Hopkins discusses why Gervonta Davis would enter the Hall of Fame if he retires at the end of next year. : https://t.co/sPM5ceVKdk pic.twitter.com/dqFtfcMWZU — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) December 13, 2024



Known as “The Executioner,” Hawkins had an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, during which time, he became the oldest world champion in boxing history.

Hawkins also defended his titles a record 20 times as a middleweight by fighting and defeating some of the biggest names in the sport, showcasing incredible skill, endurance, and intelligence in the ring.

The point is, that Hawkins knows a little something about legacy and if he believes Davis has enough of one, then that truly makes him a Hall of Famer.

What did Davis say about his future?

Davis announced plans, surprising fans during a press conference promoting his WBA lightweight championship fight against Lamont Roach in March. Davis didn’t hold back when explaining his decision, expressing frustration with the sport.

“I’m done with it,” he said, emphasizing he was ready to step away for good.

In an interview with Yahoo! Sport, Davis described his feelings bluntly, calling the sport “trash” and admitting he’s “fed up” with everything surrounding it. His focus now is on making money and living a quieter life out of the spotlight.

Davis has also expressed that he wants to step away for his family’s sake. He plans to seek therapy to address his anger issues and become a better father to his two daughters, with the goal of leading a more peaceful and humble life.

Combat sports have rarely had a great exit strategy. So, if a fighter can accomplish as much as Davis has in the amount of time he has, there’s no reason for them to stick around and find out if something can go wrong. So, why would he take the risk?