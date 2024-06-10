“Got You Brother”: Andrew Tate Stands by Ryan Garcia Amidst Arrest Over Alleged Felony Vandalism

Boxing sensation Ryan Garcia can not seem to stay out of trouble. After testing positive for PEDs, the boxer was recently arrested for vandalism at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. And as you can imagine, any place of incivility is a breeding ground for the Tate brothers.

Yes, Garcia seems to have found a fan in the human trafficking accused podcaster Andrew Tate.

This was the second time in a week the cops were called on Garcia. He was accused of damaging property at the hotel, including his room and the hallway. The video of him being arrested and escorted out of the property has now gone viral.

In California, any act of vandalism that results in $400 or more of damage can be charged as a felony and is punishable by imprisonment in a county jail not exceeding one year, or by a fine of not more than $10,000.

Following the incident, Garcia put out a tweet saying,

“Prayer warriors. Please I need prayers. A lot of prayers. Prayers can move mountains. LORD JESUS SAVE ME.”

Of course, Andrew Tate, currently under bail and investigation by Romanian authorities said he had Garcia’s back.

“I got you brother. Maghrib.”

Garica has been on rather good terms with the Tate brothers. But he is not the only one in the combat sports community, who approves of Andrew Tate and his effect on society.

Chief among them is Conor McGregor who is set to compete in the octagon soon.

Conor McGregor approves of brothers Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate

In a recent livestream, Conor McGregor was asked a host of questions about the combat sports community in general. ‘The Notorious’ was his usual self poking fun at anyone and everyone he possibly could. However, when asked about Andrew Tate and his brother, ‘The Notorious’ had nothing but nice things to say.

The former champion said, “I like Andrew [Tate]… from what I see and hear….what he says and how they carry themselves. They’re good, they’re okay in my book. Top G.”

McGregor went on to add that he does not follow the two brothers closely but has seen clips of them on social media platforms. Now, Conor himself is quite notorious for being on the wrong side of the law.

However, it remains unclear whether he has managed to browse the internet long enough to find out about the crimes that the ‘Top G’ and his lil bro have been accused of. Willful ignorance perhaps?