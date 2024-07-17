“He Earned That Spot”: Teddy Atlas Praises Jake Paul’s Rise and Likens Him to Canelo Álvarez

Teddy Atlas has had nothing but praise for Jake Paul ever since the latter first laced up a pair of gloves. While Paul’s journey and rise to the top has been nothing short of incredible, Atlas believes it is all a result of hard work and dedication to the sport. In fact, the boxing coach views Paul so highly that he even compared him to Mexican professional boxer, Canelo Alvarez.

‘The Problem Child’ will take on Mike Perry this weekend after Mike Tyson was forced to drop out of the fight due to a sudden ulcer flare-up. In fact, Atlas was addressing the July 20 event on an episode of ‘The Fight with Teddy Atlas’ podcast on YouTube, when he likened Paul to Alvarez, saying,

“Paul’s the guy who calls the shots like Canelo. He calls the shots, he’s the guy bringing the money, so you can’t forget that. He’s bringing the money he’s earned that spot, he built up this business.”

‘The Problem Child’ has built himself up so well in the sport that he is now in a position that professional boxers only find themselves in after they retire. Paul has an entire promotional company under his name and represents other boxers under the Most Valuable Promotions umbrella, setting up big fights for them.

However, Paul’s achievement in boxing matters little to Perry, who is confident of besting the Ohio native inside the ring.

Perry promises Paul a vicious fight this weekend

Both Perry and Paul are excellent trash-talkers. and have made quite a name for themselves with their ruthless banter. Hence, it was evident that things would get spicy when they decided to film a face-to-face video. In the video, which has since been uploaded to Paul’s YouTube channel, Perry warned ‘The Problem Child,’ saying,

“Your little baby green punches can’t even f*cking reach my brain stem bro. I’m gonna reach through your eyeballs and find your memories.”

Mike Perry to Jake Paul: “I’m gonna dig through your eyeball and find your memories” pic.twitter.com/hEn7yKqqh8 — Oscar Willis (@oscarswillis) July 16, 2024

The face-to-face encounter between the pair had both, agitation and comedy. In fact, they came up with such interesting lines that at one point both broke character and shared a laugh. Now, all that remains to be seen is how the trash-talking will translate into the ring on Saturday night.