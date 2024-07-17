mobile app bar

Teddy Atlas Predicts Only ‘One Way’ for Mike Perry to Defeat ‘Bigger Guy’ Jake Paul

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Teddy Atlas Predicts Only ‘One Way’ for Mike Perry to Defeat ‘Bigger Guy’ Jake Paul

Mike Perry, Jake Paul
Credit: Imago

Boxing coach Teddy Atlas believes there’s only one way in which Mike Perry can defeat Jake Paul in their upcoming fight. In the latest episode of Atlas’s YouTube podcast, ‘THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas,’ the 67-year-old implied that ‘The Problem Child’s’ “bigger” physique would make Perry’s job tougher. Atlas also mentioned that ‘Platinum’ will need to curb the intermediate distance between him and Paul to maximize his chances of a victory.

Paul is three inches taller than his BKFC middleweight champ rival, who stands at 5′ 10″ (1.77m). However, this difference doubles itself when it comes to the reach of these two fighters. Altas iterated that Paul would enjoy a major advantage over ‘Platinum’ due to his 76″ reach compared to Perry’s reach of 70.7″. He also mentioned that the YouTuber-boxer would use his jab to keep Perry at bay and fire his fierce “straight right” at times.

This is why the boxing coach emphasized how important it was for Perry to manage the intermediate distance effectively. He claimed it was indispensable for the former UFC welterweight to sneak a way past Paul’s jabs since the only way to victory was getting close to his opponent and making his strikes count.

Paul will be able to use the jab where he can keep Perry at a distance where he can set up the right hand. [He will] keep Perry from penetrating. [But] the range is the only way in which Perry can win, [he needs] to get close to Paul.”

Mike Perry Reveals He Never Questioned His Combat Sports Skills, Even After UFC Exit
April 4, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – APRIL 4: Mike Perry interacts with media during the Bare Knuckle 41 Media Day at Palms Casino Resort on April 4, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230404_zsa_p175_028 Copyright: xDiegoxRibasx

Atlas’ advice makes it clear that he believes Perry has it in him to best Paul inside the ring. At the same time, ‘The Problem Child’ might make a huge mistake if he pushes for a knockout victory on July 20.

Paul may have to be satisfied with a decision victory against Perry

Bare-knuckle boxing is a lot more brutal than its traditional counterpart, as it removes boxing gloves from the equation. Perry, the current BKFC middleweight champion, is used to absorbing those hard shots. His undefeated 5-0 BKFC record also proves that he has enough gas in the tank to take the fight to the end. Hence,  even the most powerful shots from Paul might not be enough to take his lights out.

However, being the more technical traditional boxer, Paul can beat Perry in the volume of strikes landed despite not causing much damage. The 5-inch reach advantage he has over Perry will also help him in this regard. So, the best approach for Paul would be to go for precision strikes, while also staying beyond the BKFC champion’s reach.

Post Edited By:Shraman Mitra

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these