“He Kicked the Sh*t Out of Me” – Rapper Eminem Told Mike Tyson Once That He Almost Quit Boxing After Losing to a 14-Year Old

Eminem once told Mike Tyson about a 14 year old boxer who almost made him quit boxing.

Celebrated rapper Eminem is known for many things. He is one of the best rappers in the game and also has a keen interest in boxing.

The 47 year old likes to box to stay in shape and one time he also had a prospective role in the movie Southpaw. However, he was also recording The Marshall Mathers LP 2. at the time and had to turn down the role because of scheduling conflicts.

All these things plus his close relation with boxing legend Mike Tyson made it natural for the rapper to appear in Tyson’s podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson.

In fact, at one podcast, Tyson said the following to Eminem “Everything you got was, fuckin’—not even given to you,” Tyson said at the 45:55 mark. “You fuckin’ slaved for it, you know what I mean? You’re the only white guy that knows what it’s like to be a n***a.”

“Not sure how to answer that,” Em responded with a nervous laugh. “But, uh, nah man. It’s uh … I mean, you know, we all got our story.” So, we can say Eminem has Tyson’s respect.

The Iron Mike Hotbox Tapes

At the appearance, the rapper shared stories hip-hop battles and combat sports. One of the stories Slim Shady told involved him hilariously losing to a 14-year-old. He said he trains with boxing trainer Emanuel Steward with two sparring sessions per week at his house.

Steward brought in a young boxer from the Bronx, as he did quite often to spar with Eminem. The problem was that Eminem couldn’t even land a single hit on the 14-year-old in 3 rounds. The incident almost made him quit amateur boxing.

“So one day, he comes over and he brings this boxer… When I came out, the dude he brought had his headgear on,” Em chuckles. “We’re going at it and he kicked the sh*t out of me. F*cked me up. I don’t think I got one hit in. After three rounds, he takes off his headgear and I said, ‘Man, how old are you?’ He said, ‘Fourteen.’ I was like, man, I f*cking quit.”

At this point, Tyson chimed in with his wisdom saying some boxers never get any better after peaking early in life. At this Eminem said “I feel like if you hit me, I’d probably die. I still feel like you can still get in there and fuck people up.”

When Was Mike Tyson’s Last Boxing Match?

Mike Tyson last fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match in late 2020. The event was billed as “Lockdown Knockdown” and was the highest-selling PPV of the year. He has not boxed since then. Tyson started a cannabis farm in 2019. He hosts his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson regularly with guests coming from a diverse number of arenas like MMA, boxing, comedy, hip-hop music and others.

