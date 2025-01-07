mobile app bar

‘I Love It’: Terence Crawford Shares a Bold Message for ‘Doubters’ Amidst Canelo Alvarez Fight Talks

Allan Binoy
Published

Terence Crawford (L), Canelo Alvarez (R)

Terence Crawford (L), Canelo Alvarez (R)

Credits: IMAGN

Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford has a message for all the doubters as rumors swirl about a potential mega-fight with Canelo Alvarez. The undefeated boxing star, fresh off his dominant victory over Errol Spence Jr., took to Twitter to address the skepticism from fans who think Canelo might be too much for him.

“I been doubted my whole career and some still doubting me now. I love it!!!”

 

This fight, if it happens, would pit two of boxing’s brightest stars against each other, both at the peak of their powers. But while fans are already hyping it up as a must-watch event, many are quick to write off Crawford, citing Canelo’s size, power, and experience as insurmountable obstacles.

However, this isn’t unfamiliar territory for Crawford. When he faced Spence Jr., the consensus was that he couldn’t handle the challenge. Not only did Crawford prove everybody wrong, but he did so in a dominant fashion, solidifying his place among boxing’s elite.

As the talk of a Canelo vs. Crawford showdown heats up, ‘Bud’ aims to do it again. Fans may doubt him, but Crawford wouldn’t have it any other way. He just enjoys being the underdog and hustling every gambler out of their money.

However, despite the rumors of the fight being rampant on social media, promoter Eddie Hearn does not see the fight happening anytime soon.

Hearn doubtful of Canelo vs. Crawford

The highly anticipated matchup between Canelo Alvarez and Terence ‘Bud‘ Crawford seems to be stuck in limbo, with hurdles beyond just negotiating a massive payday. Despite rumors of record-breaking offers, including backing from Saudi promoter Turki Alalshikh, the fight remains far from reality.

One major obstacle lies in Canelo’s current standing as boxing’s top earner. While he has floated a $200 million purse as a condition to fight David Benavidez, seen by some as a strategic move to avoid the challenge it seems unlikely he would significantly alter his stance for a fight with Crawford.

Matchroom Boxing’s Hearn weighed in on the situation during an interview with Fight Hype, asserting that the Crawford fight was never in Canelo’s plans.

“I’ll be honest, I’d be very surprised if that fight happens. It doesn’t seem like something Canelo really wants to do.”

Hearn also revealed insights from a personal conversation with Canelo, shedding light on the champion’s reluctance. According to Hearn, Canelo expressed concerns that a victory over Crawford might not receive the recognition it deserves due to the significant size difference between the two fighters,

“I think his feeling is that when he beats Crawford, everyone will say, ‘I beat a 154-pound fighter,’” 

With Crawford at a notable disadvantage in terms of size and weight, Hearn believes the logistical and perception challenges make the fight unlikely.

While fans continue to dream of a showdown between these two boxing superstars, the reality suggests it may remain just that, a dream.

