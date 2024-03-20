“I Fight Tomorrow”: Canelo Alvarez Drops ‘$200 Million’ Bombshell Condition for Showdown Against David Benavidez

Boxing superstar Canelo Álvarez is set to make his return to the ring a day before ‘Cinco De Mayo’. The 33-year-old is currently on a three-fight win streak after a loss to Dmitry Bivol in May 2022. Alvarez is usually known for picking the toughest fight possible for himself. Therefore, his choice of opponent for the upcoming fight drew a lot of criticism from fans as well as fighters, such as Ryan Garcia and Mike Tyson.

Advertisement

Justifying his pick, Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on why he picked Jaime Munguia. He also went on to share what it would take to fight David Benavidez and blasted Ryan Garcia, as well as Mike Tyson, for their opinions on his upcoming fight. While speaking to ‘Fight Hub TV’, he said,

“Maybe, who knows. But he brings nothing to the table for me. He brings just 25-pounds more on the night, that is it. He has nothing to offer me. If one promoter who I work to, they come and say, ‘I offer to you $150-$200 million I fight tomorrow. That is the only reason I fight with him because the only thing he brings to the table is 25 more pounds.”

Advertisement

A closer look at Canelo Álvarez’s upcoming fight and why it is not Benavidez

David Benavidez is widely considered the biggest threat to Canelo Álvarez right now. The 33-year-old was rumored to face him. However, that fight did not come to fruition. Legends like Mike Tyson did not hold back while sharing his thoughts on the fight falling apart. He blasted Alvarez for reportedly turning down $60 million to fight Benavidez. Tyson also called it a “shame for boxing and for Mexico”. In response, Alvarez said that he did not have anything to prove to anyone. However, a closer look at his upcoming fight might justify Alvarez’s decision to ditch the Benavidez fight.

Munguia is a respectable opponent who, given the manner he beat Ryder, definitely earned his opportunity. On the other hand, Alvarez went the full distance and failed to finish Ryder in May last year. Munguia, on the other hand, got a finish in nine rounds. However, Munguia was never a part of the plan for Alvarez. The original plan was for Alvarez to take on Jermall Charlo in May after destroying his twin brother in September 2023.



Jermall was still one of the pre-approved opponents, but it soon became apparent that they would have a difficult time selling the matchup, especially since his brother’s performance. Therefore, Alvarez looked for other options and settled with Munguia. As stated by the champion himself, he does not believe Benavidez brings anything to the table other than weight and therefore dismissed a fight against him.