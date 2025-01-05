‘I Said I’d Kick Him’: Ex-UFC Star Hilariously Trolls Tommy Fury’s Viral 10k Marathon Video

Boxing star Tommy Fury’s 10k marathon video has had a few funny responses since it went viral but Darren Till’s response takes the crown. The former UFC middleweight made fun of Fury maniacally running through the mud by claiming he had only threatened to hurt him once.

“I only said I’d kick him in the head and he’s still running.”

I only said I’d kick him in the head and he’s still running https://t.co/2sdDQVeoEb — DT (@darrentill2) January 4, 2025

Fury had earlier called off his fight against Till after the latter had told him during the pre-event presser that he was not above kicking him during the boxing match if things didn’t go his way. In response, Fury had announced on Instagram that he wouldn’t stand for Till openly flagging the rules and resorting to MMA tactics.

“I am a professional boxer, I have been out of the ring for over a year and I wanted this to be a great BOXING fight for the fans. I have wasted weeks in training camp. “

He had then promised to find a new opponent and a new fighting date.

‼️ Tommy Fury confirms that he will no longer be fighting Darren Till and will find a new opponent and date ❌ pic.twitter.com/WAAnqqA71Q — IFN (@IfnBoxing) December 6, 2024



After finding out that he had actually spent months in camp for nothing and Fury had taken a random threat meant to sell fights as seriously, Hill had called him out in a series of tweets. Till claimed that he had also found out after the story was reported since Tommy didn’t want to inform him. Till further added that his team had tried to contact his dad, John but he had not been responsive either.

Till called out Jake Paul

The former UFC middleweight then asked Tommy to never show his face again and proceeded to ask Jake Paul if he was feeling up for a scrap. Taking shots at Tommy, and his dad, John, who had created a ruckus at the post-fight presser, Till said,

“You and ur dad shithouses I don’t need to throw kicks you was getting knocked spark out you divvy we was making bank on this fight cos of me not you I was building it you should be fighting and should be thanking me… over and out… Jake Paul, what are you upto,you big fat dummy?”

Jake, whose only professional defeat came against Tommy, responded to the whole situation with laughter.

Hahahaha — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2024



Jake is on a different high after his fight with Mike Tyson broke streaming records and has had offers from champions like Daniel Dubois and Artur Beterbiev for a fight. So it’s unlikely Till is getting him as an opponent.