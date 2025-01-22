Ex-UFC Star Gets Witty Over John Fury’s Demand for a Public Apology to Secure Tommy Fight

Following his stunning KO victory over Anthony Taylor on his boxing debut, fans have been clamoring for former UFC middleweight, Darren Till to re-consider the Tommy Fury fight. However, it seems there’s a new roadblock in the way: John Fury. According to Till, John is demanding a public apology before allowing Tommy to step into the ring with the former UFC star.

Till, however, had other ideas. While most might expect a carefully worded olive branch, he offered one with fire ants on it.

John Fury has rang a member of my team & informed us that he will only let Tommy fight me if I send a public apology to them.

So I will say

I am sorry little John… Sorry that you’ve got a face like a bulldog chewing a wasp ya fat greasy lesbian! — DT (@darrentill2) January 21, 2025

This tension between Till and the Furys isn’t new. Tommy and he were originally slated to meet in a Misfits boxing event, but the younger Fury pulled out.

It was reportedly over concerns that Till might accidentally use UFC techniques like kicks in the ring. According to John, this is what prompted the demand for an apology.

Till had earlier responded to Tommy’s pullout by claiming that he was only trying to sell the fight for him and had no interest in actually using any of his MMA skills.

Tommy Fury vs Darren Till is OFF pic.twitter.com/wLWqr9KyQ6 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) December 6, 2024

Till’s unapologetic response has only intensified the hype for a potential showdown with Tommy. Whether the fight will materialize remains to be seen, but one thing is certain.

Till looks like he’s putting on the big gloves for the long haul. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani even has a potential opponent for him.

Helwani proposes all British clash between KSI and Darren Till

On his YouTube show, Helwani called for PRIME hydration co-founder KSI to lace up his gloves and face Till. The combat sports scribe believes it is a must-see fight and Misfits Boxings couldn’t do any better.

“To me, if I’m Mams Taylor and company, KSI vs. Darren Till is the biggest fight that they can make……I would love to see that fight [KSI vs. Till], and I think it would be a gigantic fight for Misfits.”

Who would we rather see @DarrenTill2 fight next? Tommy Fury or KSI? #ArielxAde pic.twitter.com/kF0LjTJNIO — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 21, 2025

Despite having just one fight in the crossover boxing scene, Till has already made a compelling case as one of the promotion’s top fighters. He looked really dangerous against Taylor. However, it should be taken with a grain of salt since he was once a top UFC middleweight, while Taylor doesn’t have the same pedigree.

That said, the fans love Till. He is still very much in his prime and looks world-class for the promotion. To complement his in-ring skills, Till also cuts a promo like a WWE superstar.

KSI, who has been one of the biggest names in crossover boxing, is no stranger to taking on bold challenges. A fight against Till would not only be a test of his skills but also prove that he can hang with real top fighters; something he will need to do if he ever wants to get his wish of fighting Jake Paul fulfilled.