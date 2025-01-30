‘I’m Dangerous’: Gervonta Davis Celebrates Dominance Over Undefeated Opponents to Reach 30–0

GERVONTA DAVIS (30-0-28) of Baltimore, Maryland defeats FRANK MARTIN (18-1-12) of Indianapolis, Indiana by a 8 round knockout during PBC on Prime at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas Las Vegas USA – ZUMAo117 20240615_zsp_o117_359 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is a dangerous man. Even if nobody else says it, he is happy to do it himself. Ahead of his upcoming fight, he is getting some well-deserved recognition for a unique feat in his career. Apparently, Davis likes handing undefeated fighters their first loss, something he has done rather frequently on his way to a 30-0 record.

The boxer shared this stat about his own career on Instagram and claimed, “I am dangerous” in a remarkable feat of self-affirmation.

Gervonta Davis on Instagram pic.twitter.com/Qy2EQu5sbm — MMAFanatic (@FanaticMma10) January 30, 2025



His first major win over an undefeated fighter came in January 2017 when he took on José Pedraza, who was 22–0 at the time. Davis knocked him out in the seventh round. Just a few months later, in May 2017, he faced Liam Walsh, who was also undefeated at 21–0 and scored a third-round TKO victory. That was just the beginning.

Over the years, Davis continued to make a name for himself by defeating undefeated fighters like Francisco Fonseca, Mario Barrios, Rolando Romero, and Héctor Luis García, among others. Each of these victories was a statement win, with Davis knocking out or stopping these fighters in impressive fashion.

Most recently, he secured a seventh-round KO over Ryan Garcia in April 2023 and followed it up with another knockout win against Frank Martin in June 2024.

Not only do these wins prove that Davis is an excellent fighter, but also show his ability to take on the biggest challenges and secure statement wins which have catapulted him into superstardom. However, there might not be much left in the ‘Tank’ for Davis after his upcoming fight.

Davis done with boxing?

‘Tank’ is set to make his long-awaited comeback to the ring on March 1, after a year away, facing Lamont Roach. Despite some fans questioning believing Roach was a walk-through for Tank, there’s a good chance, the 25-1-1 fighter could take Davis to the deep end.

The fight has seen several delays, with Davis even announcing its cancellation at one point. But it looks like both fighters are now gearing up for the big clash. However, fans seem far more concerned with Davis’ announcement about calling it a day in 2025.

NEWS||: Gervonta Davis Announces Plan to Retire from Boxing After 2025… pic.twitter.com/4Lbadg6vj2 — cjayrs (@cjaygojii) December 3, 2024



It shouldn’t really come as a surprise though since Davis has long claimed that he would like to show the sport his taillights before it begins to take a real toll on him. His opinion of pugilism also seems to have suffered in these years.

“S–t’s trash. This s–t is trash, garbage. Fed up. I’m fed up with the whole s–t.”

He has time and again claimed that he would just like to make as much money from the sport as possible and then call it a day. And once he does, nobody will ever see him again, he insists.

Gervonta Davis says he plans on running up as much money as he can and duck off “Y’all won’t see me again” pic.twitter.com/37F3pgrtdQ — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) May 17, 2024

Well, ‘Tank’ plans on fighting at least thrice this year. So there is some time before he hangs up those 24oz gloves for good.