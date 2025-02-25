‘Impressed’ Shakur Stevenson Drops Four-Word Reaction on Vergil Ortiz Jr’s ‘Smart’ Move in Israil Madrimov Fight

Vergil Ortiz Jr. put on a clinic against Israil Madrimov, securing a unanimous decision win and proving once again why he’s one of the sharpest young fighters in the sport. Fighting on the same weekend as Shakur Stevenson, Ortiz Jr. put on a show of not just his power and aggression but ensured his high ring IQ was on display as well.

As it happens, following the fight, fans of the sweet science began breaking down the fight. And one of those breakdown moments caught the attention of Stevenson himself.

A clip surfaced on Twitter highlighting a small yet brilliant tactic Ortiz Jr. used during the fight, one that may have gone unnoticed by the casual viewer but was a game-changer inside the ring.

According to the breakdown, Ortiz Jr. would slightly pull down Madrimov’s glove, baiting him into bringing it back up to protect his head. But instead of going upstairs, he would take advantage of the opening and go to the body. It’s a subtle but effective strategy that disrupted Madrimov’s defensive rhythm and allowed Ortiz Jr. to land clean, damaging shots.

Watching the clip, Stevenson couldn’t help but blurt out, “Ngl that was cold!!” in praise.

Ngl that was cold!! https://t.co/3woqN0rgfJ — Shakur Stevenson (@ShakurStevenson) February 24, 2025

Stevenson is known for his sharp defense and high boxing IQ, so if something impresses him, you know it’s the real deal.

It’s these kinds of details that separate good fighters from great ones. Ortiz Jr. has always been a relentless pressure fighter, but moments like these show his growing maturity and experience to make these tactics come to life in the heat of the fight.

If he keeps adding layers to his game like this, the biggest names in boxing better take notice, because Vergil Ortiz Jr. isn’t just coming, he’s already here.

Who’s Next for Ortiz Jr.?

Potential opponents include IBF champion Bakhram Murtazaliev, WBC and WBO titleholder Sebastian Fundora, and WBA champion Terence Crawford.

While Murtazaliev may be considered the best option, he’s also a dangerous puncher. Ortiz Jr. would likely need to adjust his approach significantly, as Murtazaliev possesses the power to make an all-out brawl risky. But is it worth the risk?

He certainly thinks it is because after beating Madrimov with scores of 115-113, 115-113, and 117-111, he already shot his shot.

“If someone is going to give me a chance to fight for a belt, let’s go for it.”, he said issuing an open call out.

Vergil Ortiz Jr has his sights set on a world title shot. Who do you want to see him fight next ❓ pic.twitter.com/4RdtdhjobB — Ring Magazine (@ringmagazine) February 24, 2025

Despite Ortiz Jr.’s confidence, his face bore more damage against Madrimov than it did against Egidijus Kavaliauskas, suggesting that Madrimov’s power may have been more significant than he had anticipated. This is not a mistake he would want to commit against Murtazaliev.

There have been talks about a potential fight with Terence Crawford, but with Canelo Alvarez entering the picture, it seems unlikely right now.

Crawford is focused on his upcoming bout against Canelo on September 13th, and if he wins, retirement may be on the horizon unless a major financial incentive convinces him otherwise.