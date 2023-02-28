Jake Paul Earnings: The Problem Child Claims He Made $30 Million From Boxing Tommy Fury!

Jake Paul has finally been beaten. The YouTuber turned boxer fought Tommy Fury in a highly anticipated bout and came up short to suffer his first loss. Fury picked up the win on a decision after the two went the distance in their 8-round fight. However, it appears that the Problem child is not too affected by it, considering the massive pay check he picked as his earnings for the fight.

Before their match, Jake Paul admitted that he wouldn’t have the right to call himself a professional boxer if he lost the fight. He will most likely get Fury to dance with him again for a rematch in order to restore his honor. There may as well be an ulterior financial motive, and why wouldn’t there be? Especially after the money he claims to have made for his showing.

Jake Paul claims he made $30 million from boxing Tommy Fury!

Jake Paul took to Instagram and posted a story with the caption:

“When you lost but made $30 million”

Jake Paul on Instagram the day after his defeat to Tommy Fury… [🎥 @JakePaul] pic.twitter.com/4tj7rMDQXY — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 27, 2023



According to Sports Zion, Jake Paul’s fight purse was $3.2 million guaranteed as a base salary. Apart from this, he was set to make 65% of the profits earned from the Pay Per View (PPV) streams.

The PPV was heavily promoted by The MVP, Paul’s company, and hosted some of the biggest names from various sports in Cristiano Ronaldo, boxing legend Mike Tyson, and Tommy’s half-brother Tyson Fury.

How much did Tommy Fury make?

Tommy Fury did not make anywhere near Jake Paul’s insane figures, but he still walked away with his career best earnings. SportsZion reported that Fury was guaranteed $2 million in his contract. He was also set to gain 35% of the profits from the PPV and $1 million as a winning bonus.

Jake Paul promised to give Fury an extra $500,000 if he won the fight. If the Problem Child kept his word, then Fury most likely went home with $6 million in the bank.

Interestingly, before their fight, Jake Paul proposed a double or nothing offer to Tommy Fury. But he was understandably turned down. Although it is hard to imagine Tommy being too upset about it, six million is still an obscene amount to make in one night.

After their match, Jake Paul was asked about the possibility of a fight with KSI. However, he stated that his brother’s business partner would have to wait for a while because he was fixated on the rematch with Tommy Fury instead.

“KSI has yet to fight a real opponent, so we don’t even know his actual skill level,” Jake Paul said. “Obviously, that’s still a massive fight. But I’m gonna go back for this rematch.”

