Javon Walton Amateur Record: How Good Is the Euphoria Actor in Boxing?

A few stars from the world of acting boast remarkable combat skills as well. Several fans may know about the noted ‘Venom’ actor Tom Hardy or ‘Joker’s’ Michael Jai White boasting some commendable prowess in combat sports. But they are far from being the only ones. The noted Emmy-winning HBO show, ‘Euphoria’s’ actor, Javon Walton, is also one such name, although he is far lesser known than Hardy or Jai White.

Advertisement

The 17-year-old played the character of the drug-dealing kid in ‘Euphoria’, who was often shown in connection with another character, Fezco. However, most fans may not know that Walton has been into boxing since a pretty young age. Some boxing fans may also know that ‘Wanna’ will make his pro-boxing debut in just a couple of days more. It will happen on the night of March 2 in the event where noted, Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano will also take to the ring.

Hence, it’s quite apparent that Walton must have gone through an amateur boxing career as well before signing up as a professional. But most fans may be completely unaware of his record as an amateur boxer. The website ‘Boxrec.com’ reveals that the 17-year-old set foot inside the ring for his first amateur encounter on June 9 2015.

Advertisement

It also reveals that ‘Wanna’ boasts a 20-9 record in all the 29 amateur boxing fights he has been into. But now that he is making his professional debut, the count of his amateur fights won’t increase anymore. Well, much like his amateur fights, his sting at ‘Euphoria’ may have taken a full stop as well.

Javon Walton isn’t positive about the next season of Euphoria

The ‘Euphoria’ franchise also had to bear the hit from the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike. But, in November 2023, the HBO authorities declared that they would return with the third and final season of the coveted TV series in 2025. But even after HBO’s announcement, Walton wasn’t pretty confident about the release of a third season of the coveted TV series.

Talking to Daily Mail, the 17-year-old said that the HBO authorities often keep things “a little open”. However, Walton won’t be playing his usual role even if the third installment of Euphoria releases. His character met his end at the end of the second season. Fans might never see him in ‘Euphoria’ again as he isn’t interested in shooting a flashback scene as well.