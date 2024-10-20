KSI Gets Brutally Roasted for ‘Goofy and Cartoonish’ Walkout to ‘Thick of It’ on Britain’s Got Talent

Mar 31, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; British YouTuber KSI and cruiserweight professional boxer swings a bat in the dugout prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Olajide JJ Olatunji aka KSI as he is popularly known has been spotted on the red carpet in Blackpool as a Britain’s Got Talent. The YouTuber is on the judging panel alongside long-time gurus Amanda Holden, Simon Cowell, and Alesha Dixon. However, the 31-year-old has received some flak for his goofy entrance, running across the stage like a teenager before heading to the judges’ table.

With the clip going viral on the internet, fans confronted the internet influencer and roasted him brutally. In fact, the comment section was filled with people who felt disgraced to see the 31-year-old run around like a child with his track “Thick of It” running in the background.

Reflecting on this, one guy commented about KSI’s being old and said, “Cringe man’s pushing 31 at least.”

Whereas another netizen couldn’t help but point out the obvious and claimed, “This might be the goofiest and most cartoonish entrance I’ve ever seen”.

On the other hand, others couldn’t believe their eyes that they were witnessing such an awkward entrance on one of the UK’s most-watched TV reality shows, often ending their reactions with,“wtf was that”.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer is to play his part as a guest judge on the show’s 18th series, while former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli completes his Dancing With The Stars commitments in the States.

To make things funnier, KSI has hinted to be the ‘villain’ on the show, vowing to slam the red button as soon as contestants walk out to the stage.

KSI teases to be the villain at BGT

While Tonioli has his hands full with other commitments in the US, KSI is filling his shoes as the show’s temporary judge. In an effort to make his time on the show memorable, KSI teased and joked to Capital, saying,

“I’ve kicked Bruno out, and I’m taking his place! Actually, he’s coming back, but I’m there for a little bit. Yeah, it’s going to be fun, man. I’m going to judge some talent.”

However, KSI’s version of fun might end up cutting the contestants’ opportunity short. In fact, the internet celebrity recently teased the community by saying that he is the show’s new villain, saying,

“Everyone thinks I’m going to be an evil judge, I’m going to be a villain – I’m going to just press the red button as soon as they walk out. I might do that every now and then, but I’m just going to have fun with it and we’ll just see what happens.”

What do you think about the boxer-turned-promoter's stance?