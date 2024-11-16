Is Jake Paul Married to Jutta Leerdam? Inside the Life of His Olympic Medalist Speed Skater Partner

Jake Paul’s journey from YouTube sensation to boxing star has been anything but ordinary, and his personal life is just as interesting. With his return to the ring against Tyson, there’s a certain curiosity about the details of his relationship with Dutch speed skating Olympics champion, Jutta Leerdam.

Are they married? Or just happily dating?

Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Known for her impressive skill and speed, Jutta has racked up medals at the European Championships and even took home silver at the Winter Olympics. Since the Olympic win, Jutta has garnered a serious fab following worldwide, not only for her talents but also for her vibrant personality.

When did they start dating?

Jake and Jutta’s romance rumors started in early 2023, and by spring, they made their relationship Instagram-official, giving their followers plenty to talk about.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)



The two connected through social media and quickly hit it off, despite coming from completely different worlds. They’ve shared glimpses of their relationship online, with Jake supporting her athletic career and Jutta cheering him on in the ring.

Are they married?

As of now, Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam aren’t married but are going strong as a couple. While Jake has hinted at serious feelings, there’s been no talk of wedding bells just yet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)



Right now, both are focused on their careers but they seem to be enjoying their time together, often supporting each other at events and in training.

But who knows what the future might bring!

Jutta brings out a different side of Jake

Jutta opened up about her relationship with Jake for the first time on his *BS w/ Jake Paul* podcast in April 2023.

Right off the bat, she shared how different he is from his online persona, saying, “He’s not an idiot in real life”.

She described him as “the sweetest guy ever” and much more genuine, introverted, and emotionally open than he seems on camera.

When Jake claimed he’s the same on and off the internet, Jutta quickly corrected him, insisting he’s far more vulnerable and caring in private.

To her, this openness is “really beautiful” and “manly”.

Now, isn’t that just sweet?