‘Jake Paul Future Opponent’: MMA World Erupts as China Hosts First-Ever Hugh Jackman’s Real Steel-Style Robot Boxing Event

Amid concerns over the rise of AI (artificial intelligence) in mixed martial arts, it seems pitting robots together in boxing gloves can bring some interesting matchups.

In an event almost reminiscent of the 2011 flick, Real Steel starring Golden Globe award-winning actor, Hugh Jackman — two robots traded leather in China this week.

One strapped with headgear and red gloves, another strapped with gloves — sans headgear — duked it out in front of numerous fans at an exhibition in China this week.

And producing a knockdown, the robot fighter donned in red colors — managed to drop their opponent to the floor, with a staggering walk-off knockout. Even the veteran Mark Hunt would be proud of that kind of finish. And while many are skeptical about how the so-called sport will catch on, others found the humorous side of things.

“Jake Paul‘s future opponent,” joked one Instagram user, referring to the YouTuber-turned-boxer’s habit of picking unusual opponents for his mega fights.

Of course, the outspoken Ohio native is set to fight former world champion boxer, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., next month in his boxing return. But don’t necessarily rule a pairing with a robotic foe out just yet.

Paul took a few more strays in the comments as fans compared his fights to the ridiculousness of what they had just witnessed. “Every Jake Paul fight,” said one fan.

Another pugilism fan, still bitter about Canelo Alvarez’s snoozefest against William Scull last month said, “Better than the canelo vs scull fight”.

Another user mocked former US President Joe Biden — claiming if the aging politician were to fight, it would look somewhat robotic.

While yet another Insta user proposed a massive super fight in the UFC — urging Dana White to book T-1 from Terminator against the robot from I, Robot.

And while we’re a long time past the demonstrations of robotics from Boston Scientific years ago — which many speculated may result in the downfall of humanity, combatant robots have been welcomed online, it seems.

Taking place in Shenzhen, China — the event was swarmed by many fans, who took in the janky and clanking action of two robotic forces slugging leather, to much fanfare.

And while it’s unlikely to usurp the UFC or professional boxing bouts to boot, The EngineAI Robot Free Combat Tournament seems to be a rather interesting evolution into robotics and AI.

“The algorithms optimized for extreme conditions like combat could potentially benefit our daily lives,” said Chen Xiyun a marketing manager at Unitree, during an interview with Global Times about the tournament.

“For example, robots with better balance can work more stably and efficiently when handling heavy loads. This is the original intention of the competition – to continuously improve robot performance and optimize algorithms for practical applications,” he added.

Speaking of AI, expect the UFC to welcome the controversial tool later this year, with Dana White announcing plans to allow Meta and their eggheads revamp their controversial promotional rankings.