Is Ryan Garcia Banned From WBC: What Did the President Say?

April 17, 2024, New York, New York, USA: RYAN GARCIA addresses the media and those in attendance at the media workout for his fight with WBC super lightweight champion Haney. New York, USA – ZUMAd151 20240417_znp_d151_005 Copyright: xAdamxDelGiudicex

Things just keep getting from bad to worse for Ryan Garcia. It was only a few weeks ago that the New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) banned him from professional boxing for a year along with a hefty fine. Following that news, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has come out with his own penalty for ‘KingRy’.

As a professional boxer, facing a ban is one of the worst things that can happen. To rub salt into the wound, the WBC came out with an official statement regarding Garcia situation.

The president of the organization announced that the boxer has been expelled and will have no activity with the organization due to his refusal to get help with mental health and substance abuse.

“I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse”

Exercising my authority as president of the WBC , I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse pic.twitter.com/pCIOH2am7B — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) July 4, 2024

Meanwhile, the young boxer continues his antics on social media. He recently even faced a controversy with Boxing Commentator Jordan Plant due to his trash talking.

‘KingRy’ picking fights with no winner as usual

Garcia is picking fights with anyone at this point, the latest target being commentator Jordan Plant, someone who is well respected in her field.

‘KingRy’ and ‘Sweethands’ Caleb Plantm who happens to be Jordan’s husband had an altercation at a boxing fight, because of which he dragged his wife into their beef.

Of course, Garcia doesn’t seem to understand why that’s a bad thing!

“Why is everyone mad bc I clap back at the people that talk shit to me Guess when I say shit it hurts Hahahaha I never sued yall all the years yall talked shit about me when I was 17-24”

Why is everyone mad bc I clap back at the people that talk shit to me Guess when I say shit it hurts Hahahaha I never sued yall all the years yall talked shit about me when I was 17-24 — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) July 1, 2024

As per reports, Plant’s wife was preparing to take legal action against ‘KingRy’ for his derogatory comments on X, which is what prompted him to make this statement. But you reap as you sow, so no surprises there!