Jake Paul Debunks Exhibition Fight Talk, Pushes for Commission Approval for Pro-Fight with Mike Tyson

The Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match will surely be a landmark event in combat sports. While the bout will mark Tyson’s return to the sport after a hiatus of four years, there is a lot of concern surrounding his health, especially due to the boxer’s age. Multiple reports even stated that the fight would not be a professional one but an exhibition with headgear. However, Jake Paul has been quick to shut down such speculations.

Jake Paul has since confirmed that the fight against Mike Tyson will be a professional fight with no headgear. While speaking to ‘Fox News’ he shed light on the rules of the fight and dispelled all the rumors. He also insisted that people on the internet would believe anything they see and that they have already submitted a request to the commission for it to be a fully professional fight.

“He can’t bite my ear off if I knock his teeth out. Yeah man, it is so annoying, people on the internet will believe anything they see or hear. There has been so much misinformation. Mike and I want this to be a pro fight, full face shots. We are submitting that request to the commission. Its all out war. There has been all these faked videos about not being able to hit each other, big gloves all of that stuff. Its all as Trump would say, fake news.”

MMA community bashes Jake Paul for Mike Tyson fight

The fight between Paul and Tyson will be streamed for free on Netflix. This is the first time that a live boxing event of this magnitude will be hosted on the streaming giant. Now, with Paul terming it an “all-out war” the stakes have been raised even higher. However, in the absence of proper headgear, both fighters risk serious damage, with it being particularly scary for Tyson.

The announcement of Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Tyson came out of the blue, leaving most shocked. With Tyson commanding a legendary status in the community, it was considered beneath him to fight someone like Jake Paul. On top of it, a freak loss could kill the reputation ‘Iron Mike’ has painstakingly built over the years. As a result, the MMA community held the younger Paul brother responsible and bashed him for greenlighting the fight.

Moreover, along with the age disparity, there is also the question of consistency and stamina. Tyson has been completely out of boxing for four years, while Paul has had eight fights during the same period. This puts the 58-year-old at a serious disadvantage since he has been out of touch for so long. In light of such a situation, the likes of Kamaru Usman, Michael Bisping, and Michael Page have all bashed Paul for taking advantage of Mike Tyson.