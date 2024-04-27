Jake Paul Vows to End ‘Uncle’ Mike Tyson in Upcoming Fight Despite Love and Respect for Boxing Legend

YouTuber-boxer, Jake Paul, is leaving no stone unturned in getting under the skin of his legendary rival, Mike Tyson. Previously, Paul played several mind games with ‘Iron Mike’, which also included getting a Mike Tyson-esque tattoo around his left eye. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old has quit all of that to clarify his take on his upcoming fight.

Paul showcased a lot of humility towards Tyson and his in-ring achievements during his interview with the DAZN presenter, Tellez Jackson. However, he predicted that he would have to end Tyson since there would be “only one winner”.

It’s pertinent to note that ‘The Problem Child’ probably wouldn’t be satisfied by just a victory over Tyson by any means. His words about “ending” the ‘Kid Dynamite’ during their encounter indicate that he will be looking for a KO victory over Tyson. After praising his upcoming rival initially, Paul decided to go ballistic during the final seconds of the clip which was shared on DAZN Boxing’s X account.

“Uncle Mike, I love you. You’re looking amazing. But there’s gonna be only one winner. I’m sorry, but I gotta end you, brother.”

This isn’t the first time that Paul has talked about earning a KO victory over Tyson. The YouTuber went even deeper into the specifications of his desired KO, while he answered a question related to one of Tyson’s infamous incidents a few weeks back.

Jake Paul had also intended to knock Mike Tyson’s teeth out

Avid boxing fans are aware of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’s’ infamous in-ring misconduct during his second fight against Evander Hollyfield on 28 June 1997. Tyson bit Hollyfield’s ear two times during the fight.

The referee was considerate enough to let the fight continue with a two-point deduction for Tyson after the first incident, where ‘Iron Mike’ bit off a part of Holyfield’s ear. However, he was forced to disqualify Tyson after the end of the third round when he discovered that he had bitten Holyfield’s other ear amidst a clinch in the fighting.

A few weeks back, Paul appeared in an interview with ‘Fox Sports’ where he received a question related to the same incident. The presenter wanted to know what would ‘The Problem Child’s’ response be if Tyson tried to repeat the same incident during their fight.

The 27-year-old came up with a witty answer to this. He mentioned that he would knock Tyson’s teeth out to make sure that the 57-year-old fails in his attempts to repeat the infamous incident during their fight.

Well, Paul may have spoken his heart out about what he intends to do to Tyson on 20 July, but he should remember ‘Iron Mike’s famous quote which says, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the face”. It’s quite apparent that Tyson’s ferocious strikes have enough power to make Paul’s prediction backfire on him.